After months of speculation surrounding who would take over the ballroom, BBC has finally revealed the brand new presenting line-up for the 2026 series. And, for the first time, the show will have three hosts.

Presenter Emma Willis, professional dancer Johannes Radebe and comedian Josh Widdicombe are set to lead the competition when it returns this autumn on BBC.

The unexpected trio marks one of the biggest shake-ups in Strictly history and fans are already divided online over the new hosting era.

Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe And Josh Widdicombe Confirmed As New Hosts

The BBC confirmed the news, officially introducing Emma, Johannes and Josh as the faces of the new season.

Kate Phillips, BBC Chief Content Officer, praised the chemistry between the trio and admitted the decision came after huge public speculation.

'Emma, Johannes and Josh's chemistry is undeniable,' she said.

'There's been so much speculation and hype, so I'm relieved we can share the news with the public at last.'

She also explained why the BBC decided to make Strictly history with three presenters instead of the traditional duo format.

'In a Strictly first we have chosen three outstanding hosts to take up the mantle.'

Meanwhile, executive producer Sarah James described the combination as 'unexpected' but said their chemistry immediately stood out.

'Emma brings a wealth of presenting experience and a natural warmth,' she shared.

'Josh had us all in stitches with his unique style of self-deprecating humour and razor-sharp wit.'

She also praised Johannes, who has been part of the Strictly family for eight years.

'Jojo is a one-of-a-kind talent who's been a beloved part of the Strictly family for years and will bring all his experience and knowledge to this new role.'

Strictly 2026 Will Bring Back Theme Weeks And Blackpool

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is expected to premiere this autumn on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, although exact release dates are still being kept under wraps.

According to the BBC, fan-favourite themed weeks including Movies Week, Halloween, Icons and Musicals will all return for the 2026 series.

The Instant Dance Challenge, which made its debut last year, is also set to make a comeback following its popularity with viewers.

One of the biggest highlights of the series, the annual trip to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom, will once again return this season.

The judging panel will remain unchanged, with Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all returning to score the celebrity contestants.

Which Strictly Professionals Are Returning?

BBC also confirmed the professional dancers returning to the ballroom for 2026.

Among the returning stars are Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Katya Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu and Vito Coppola.

The BBC also teased that brand new professional dancers will join the cast this year, although their identities have not yet been revealed.

As for the celebrity line-up, viewers will still have to wait a little longer before discovering who will enter the ballroom this season.

Strictly averaged 7.8 million viewers last series, while the 2025 final pulled in 8.6 million viewers as former footballer Karen Carney and partner Carlos Gu lifted the Glitterball Trophy.

Now, with a completely fresh hosting line-up and another season of sequins, drama and ballroom chaos on the way, fans are already counting down the days until Strictly returns.