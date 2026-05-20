Read more Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Reveals Shock New Hosting Trio In Major BBC Shake-Up Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Reveals Shock New Hosting Trio In Major BBC Shake-Up

The BBC has confirmed that TV presenter Emma Willis, comedian Josh Widdicombe and professional dancer Johannes Radebe will front Strictly Come Dancing 2026 as a presenting trio.

The announcement, made yesterday, brings to an end months of speculation about who would replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who had been the beating heart of the show for more than two decades before stepping down after the 2025 series. The new team will take over when the series returns to BBC One and iPlayer this autumn for its 24th series.

New Presenting Trio Marks Historic Change for Strictly Come Dancing 2026

The decision to appoint three hosts is a first for the long-running series. Emma Willis brings extensive presenting experience from programmes such as This Morning and The Voice, along with a natural warmth that producers say will guide the celebrity contestants through their dance journeys.

Comedian Josh Widdicombe, who impressed bosses in the 2024 Christmas special by dancing the Charleston dressed as a penguin and receiving a ten from judge Anton Du Beke, will inject his self-deprecating humour and razor-sharp wit. Johannes Radebe, a professional dancer who has been a beloved part of the Strictly family for eight years, will bring his expertise, passion and legendary wardrobe to the role.

BBC chief content officer Kate Phillips said the chemistry between the three was undeniable. Executive producer Sarah James described the combination as unexpected but their magic was undeniable the moment they came together. Emma Willis said 'It's no secret that I'm a huge fan of Strictly'. Josh Widdicombe said he was 'giddy with excitement, honoured and a little overawed'. Johannes Radebe said 'To be returning to Strictly Come Dancing in this new role is beyond anything I ever imagined'.

Presenters Bring Wealth of Experience Humour and Dance Expertise to Ballroom

Willis is expected to steer the ship as beautifully as her predecessors into this new chapter. Widdicombe's unique style is likely to have viewers in stitches, while Radebe will help carry the magic of joy, heart and togetherness that the show has always stood for. Suzy Lamb, managing director for entertainment at BBC Studios, said the hosts perfectly embody the spirit of joy, warmth and world-class entertainment.

The production is a BBC Studios Entertainment production for BBC One and iPlayer, with producers already busy planning fabulous and unforgettable treats for the new series.

Fan Reactions Pour in Following Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Announcement

The news has generated considerable buzz on social media. The BBC News Instagram account shared the announcement, noting the trio would front the show and prompting an outpouring of positive comments from fans who described the line-up as an amazing team.

BBC Radio 2 also posted its congratulations to the trio. On X, reactions have been mixed, with some users excited about the chemistry and the historic trio format while others expressed scepticism about the choice.

🪩 It’s official… Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe are your new presenting trio for #Strictly Come Dancing 2026! pic.twitter.com/98zSCQqWwt — Did You Know? (@CelebDidYouKnow) May 19, 2026

The official Strictly accounts have encouraged fans to follow for the latest news on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube as preparations continue.The 2026 series is expected to begin filming in the summer, with the new hosts set to light up the ballroom at the Elstree studio later this year and deliver must-see TV on BBC One and iPlayer.