Kelly Osbourne's love life has taken a dramatic and emotional turn, leaving fans asking one key question: did Kelly Osbourne cheat? While speculation swirls online, the reality appears more complex, as her engagement to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson has been quietly called off during a deeply personal period marked by grief, healing and shifting priorities.

The pair's story, once celebrated for its heartfelt proposal, now sits in uncertainty as both navigate life in different ways.

Grief And Personal Loss Drive The Split

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson's engagement, which followed a memorable backstage proposal at Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath performance, has now come to an end. The moment was widely shared, with Kelly accepting amid laughter and emotion after her father's playful remark.

However, insiders say the engagement is no longer in place, even though the relationship itself has not been completely severed. One source explained, 'Kelly and Sid have called off their engagement, but they haven't shut the door on the relationship.'

Their bond remains significant, particularly as they share a young son, Sidney Jr. Despite the split, those close to them suggest there is still emotional attachment, which leaves room for a possible reconciliation in the future.

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A major factor behind the shift in Kelly's relationship appears to be the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne. Friends say the loss has had a profound impact on her emotional state and her ability to maintain a committed relationship.

Insiders noted that the timing of the breakup came shortly after his passing, with one saying, 'Ozzy was Kelly's best friend.' This deep connection has made the grieving process especially difficult for her.

Rather than focusing on wedding plans or relationship expectations, Kelly has chosen to prioritise her mental health and emotional recovery. Those around her say she is navigating one of the most difficult periods of her life and is focusing on healing and being present for her son.

Sid Wilson Steps Back

While Kelly focuses on recovery, Sid Wilson has taken a more patient and supportive stance. Rather than pushing for clarity or commitment, he has reportedly stepped back to give her space.

One insider explained, 'Now is not the time for Kelly to put effort into a wedding and be present in a relationship when she is still dealing with her dad's death.'

The source added that Sid recognised the relationship was no longer a priority for Kelly at this stage. Instead, he is choosing to support her from a distance while she works through her grief and personal challenges.

Despite stepping back, their connection has not disappeared entirely. Friends believe that if Kelly finds stability, there may still be a chance for the relationship to resume.

Kiinicki Friendship Fuels New Speculation

Attention has now turned to Kelly's close relationship with Kiinicki, a Los Angeles-based non-binary hairdresser who has been a constant presence in her life. Their bond has sparked speculation, particularly as they have been seen spending significant time together.

Kiinicki is said to have travelled to the UK to support Kelly during her period of grief, acting as a source of comfort and emotional support. One insider described them as a 'shoulder to cry on' during a difficult time.

Recent photos shared online, along with sightings at events, have fuelled curiosity. At a London after-party, observers claimed the pair appeared very close, with one saying, 'They were all over each other all night and were hardly trying to hide it.'

While nothing has been confirmed, the connection between Kelly and Kiinicki has become a focal point for public speculation, especially as her relationship with Sid Wilson remains in transition.