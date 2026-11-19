Elon Musk has admitted he feels 'pretty foolish' about pouring close to half a billion dollars (£338 million) into the midterm elections, and now insists he is 'not MAGA' after Republicans suffered sweeping losses.

The world's richest man once called himself 'dark gothic MAGA' at a Trump rally. Two weeks after the vote, he is distancing himself from the label.

Musk: 'I Feel Pretty Foolish'

Musk made the remarks while speaking virtually at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported.

'I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money, and not seeing much for it,' he said. 'Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money.'

He suggested Republicans might have performed even worse without his spending, but acknowledged that campaign money alone cannot determine election outcomes. He also conceded that his effort 'failed, by the way, obviously.'

Asked about his politics, Musk described himself as ideologically moderate. 'I'm not MAGA,' he said, adding that if the term means blind adherence to Republican Party policies, 'I certainly don't have that.' He added: 'There are positives and negatives in both parties.'

The comments mark a sharp turn from 2024, when Musk called himself 'dark gothic MAGA' at a Trump rally in New York City, ABC News reported. He later worked with the administration on government spending cuts before falling out with Trump over the Republican tax and spending package.

A Costly Bet on Texas

Musk spent at least £335 million ($445 million) trying to help Republicans retain their Senate majority, the Associated Press reported after the 3 November vote. ABC News put the figure at nearly £375 million ($500 million), while other outlets have cited slightly lower totals.

Much of the money went to Texas, where Musk has based Tesla and SpaceX and where his businesses have received state support, including a £22.5 million ($30 million) state grant for a semiconductor plant project, the AP reported.

About £119 million ($158 million) of his spending effectively benefited Attorney General Ken Paxton, who lost the Senate race to Democrat James Talarico, according to the AP. Musk also spent at least £3.8 million ($5 million) backing Governor Greg Abbott, who lost to Democrat Gina Hinojosa.

Democrats also won control of the Texas House. The AP described the Democrats' statewide victories as the party's first in Texas in more than 30 years. An AP Voter Poll of more than 5,000 Texas voters found that slightly more than half viewed Musk unfavourably.

Nationally, Democrats flipped nine Senate seats and won control of both chambers of Congress, ABC News reported.

From Space Lasers To Second Thoughts

Musk initially brushed off the defeat. 'Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn't work this time,' he joked on X the day after the vote, alongside a shrug emoji.

The results also hit his fortune. Tesla and SpaceX each lost about £30 billion ($40 billion) in market value the day after the election, the AP reported. Forbes estimated his net worth fell by about £34 billion ($45 billion).

At DealBook, his tone towards the winners was more conciliatory. He called Hinojosa 'quite moderate' and 'not a far-left governor,' predicting that Texas policy would be 'fine' under her leadership.

Democrats in Congress may be less forgiving. The AP reported that Democrats were pushing for possible subpoenas and investigations into Musk and his former government cost-cutting operation, DOGE. Rep. James Walkinshaw, a Virginia Democrat, was among those leading the calls.