Hakeem Jeffries won the Democratic nomination for US House Speaker on Wednesday by 251 votes to 11, and eight incoming members say they voted no. The 11 no votes break four years of unanimous Democratic support for Jeffries as party leader.

Six confirmed it in a joint statement: Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez of New York, Adam Hamawy of New Jersey, Melat Kiros of Colorado, Donavan McKinney of Michigan and Chris Rabb of Pennsylvania. Don Leonard of Ohio and Angela Gonzales-Torres of California confirmed theirs separately. Three are unknown.

Why 11 No Votes Are Unlikely to Stop Jeffries

The dissent is unlikely to cost him the job. Jeffries would be the first Black speaker in US history, and Democrats are on course to win 259 seats when the House votes on 3 January; Jeffries needs 218 votes. NBC News reported he could lose roughly 40 Democratic votes and still win. Nobody stood against him after he led the party to what NBC called its largest House majority in 35 years.

The ballot was secret, so the tally comes from people in the room. Allies had wanted Jeffries nominated by acclamation, but he asked for a count, saying Democrats held one in 2018 when they returned Nancy Pelosi to the speakership. Of 264 Democratic members and delegates, two did not vote, Axios reported. Frederick Haynes of Texas, the statement's seventh signatory, missed it through illness; his spokesperson said he would have voted no.

What the Rebel Democrats Want From Jeffries

The seven signatories said they had sought commitments from Jeffries on four issues: Medicare for All, immigration enforcement, money in politics and the war in Gaza. They acknowledged progress but said 'there is still work to be done', and that talks continue. Time reported five of the seven are democratic socialists. Jeffries once belonged to the Congressional Progressive Caucus but has angered parts of the left by backing US aid to Israel, Bloomberg Government reported.

Voters gave us a chance on November 3rd to actually make a difference in their lives. A chance to deliver on affordable housing. A chance to deliver Medicare For All. A chance to abolish ICE and hold the corrupt elite accountable. Since day one, I have been telling leadership… — Angela Gonzales-Torres (@Angela4CA) November 18, 2026

Leonard set his own conditions, including a vote on overturning the Citizens United ruling and an end to US aid to Israel. He claimed in a video that senior Democrats warned his life would become a 'living hell' if he opposed Jeffries. Gonzales-Torres wrote on X that voters in Los Angeles were not satisfied with the status quo. Many progressives backed Jeffries. Pramila Jayapal, a leading progressive, said afterwards: 'I voted for him.'

How Jeffries Answered the Democrats Who Voted No

Asked about his opponents at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Jeffries said the result spoke for itself and that the party welcomed different perspectives. He said Democrats would focus on affordability and the cost of living once they take control of the House. Axios described the outcome as a rebellion that failed to materialise.

The seven signatories say their talks with him over those four issues continue, and three of the 11 dissenters have yet to identify themselves. It is not yet clear whether those who opposed him in private will do so again in public when the full House votes for speaker on 3 January.