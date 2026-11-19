Elon Musk once proudly declared himself 'Dark MAGA'. Now, after spending nearly half a billion dollars backing Republicans in the 2026 midterms, the billionaire says he is not MAGA at all. But after years of political endorsements, enormous campaign donations and a powerful role in Donald Trump's administration, simply changing the label will not erase his record.

Speaking virtually to Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit on 18 November, Musk described himself as 'quite moderate' and insisted: 'I'm not MAGA.'

He questioned what the movement actually meant, saying he did not blindly follow Republican Party policies and believed both parties had positives and negatives.

WILD! ELON MUSK SAYS HE'S NOT MAGA. BRUH ALREADY COPPING PLEAS.



You said it yourself, Elon. Butler, Pennsylvania, October 5, 2024 — black MAGA hat on your head: "I'm not just MAGA, I'm Dark MAGA." Madison Square Garden, October 27: "I'm a dark, gothic MAGA." You called 2024 "the… pic.twitter.com/TYrRZOnqsy — Popular Liberal 🇺🇸 (@PopularLiberal) November 19, 2026

That is a striking change from October 2024, when Musk appeared at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally and announced: 'I'm not just MAGA, I'm dark, gothic MAGA.'

His political involvement has gone far beyond rally appearances. Musk contributed at least $288 million (£218 million) to Trump and other Republican candidates during the 2024 election cycle, before becoming one of the most prominent figures in Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cost-cutting initiative.

Musk's $446 Million Election Gamble Backfires

The billionaire's latest attempt to distance himself from the MAGA label comes after a bruising political defeat.

Musk spent approximately $446 million (£337 million) on the 2026 midterm elections, according to The Washington Post, backing Republican candidates and efforts to keep Texas under GOP control. Democrats went on to seize both chambers of Congress, while Republican candidates suffered sweeping losses.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the Senate race, while Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Musk's backing proved particularly costly in the state: Reuters reported that nearly $230 million (£174 million) was spent in the Senate contest through the political effort supporting Paxton.

The Senate defeats extended beyond Texas. Democrat Mary Peltola beat Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan in Alaska, helping Democrats secure a 56–44 Senate majority.

Musk was left confronting the scale of his investment. 'I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,' he told Sorkin, adding that he would probably have spent less if he could turn back the clock.

The Federal Contracts Question

The controversy does not end with failed election bets. Musk's companies, including SpaceX, have received billions of dollars in federal contracts, raising fresh questions among lawmakers about the relationship between political money and government business.

On 29 October, Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Robert Garcia announced the Close the Campaign Cash-for-Contracts Loophole Act. The proposed legislation would extend existing restrictions on federal contractor political contributions to cover company executives, major shareholders, and affiliated corporations. It would also address donations routed through dark-money organisations.

The bill's sponsors have pointed to Musk as an example of why they believe the rules need tightening. The measure remains a proposal, however, not an enacted law or a finding of wrongdoing against Musk.

Can Musk Escape the Political Fallout?

With Democrats preparing to take control of Congress, Musk's government role, business interests, and political influence are likely to face greater scrutiny.

His companies' federal contracts, his DOGE involvement, and his extraordinary election spending offer lawmakers plenty to examine. Whether that scrutiny produces concrete consequences remains to be seen.

Musk may now reject the MAGA label, but his political history is hardly a blank page. After spending hundreds of millions trying to shape election outcomes, he cannot expect a change in political branding to make the questions about his influence disappear.