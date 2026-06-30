Labour has already removed nearly 70,000 illegal migrants and foreign criminals since taking office and is now targeting a further 45,000 removals over the next decade. The Home Office says the programme is intended to restore control over the UK's immigration system and speed up the removal of foreign criminals from the UK.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the government inherited a migration system with more than 412,000 illegal migrants in the country, underlining the scale of the challenge. The Home Office now says the removals push will not stop until the system is fully reformed, with the message that the government 'will not stop there'.

What Is Changing In Law And Policy?

The 45,000 removal target is backed by the new Immigration and Asylum Bill 2026, which will reform human rights laws to end abuse by illegal migrants and speed up deportation processes. This legal framework is designed to prevent lengthy appeals from blocking removals.

The Home Office also says foreign criminals with suspended sentences of 12 months or more will be refused entry or have visas cancelled under new rules introduced in March. These changes are part of a broader enforcement strategy to tackle illegal migration and keep the public safe.

Detention Capacity To More Than Triple

The announcement centres on a major expansion of detention capacity at Haslar and Campsfield Immigration Removal Centres, which ministers say will more than triple combined bed space from 290 to 1,000. According to the official GOV.UK statement, each additional detention space will translate into more offenders and illegal migrants being removed from the country.

The official GOV.UK factsheet on Campsfield says the site is being redeveloped as an immigration removal centre. Phase 2 will increase the IRC's capacity from 160 to 400 beds. Right to Remain said the government had previously closed the centre over concerns about detention harms.

The Home Office's current strategy treats detention capacity as a central part of the wider deportation programme.

Why This Matters To The Public

Labour says the latest plans are part of a broader effort to restore control over the immigration system and speed up foreign criminals removal UK. The policy now combines detention expansion, tougher legal measures and a higher removals target in one package.

Prison overcrowding remains a major factor, with 10,772 foreign nationals in custody in June, making up 12 per cent of the total prison population. Labour introduced legislation to allow foreign prisoners to be deported after serving 30 per cent of their jail time rather than 50 per cent.

Officials say the deportation drive will be supported by a workforce increase of 60 per cent and a doubled Immigration Enforcement budget by 2028 to 2029. The plan is to ensure quicker, more consistent enforcement across the immigration system.

Removals In Context And Over Time

A separate Home Office release in March said removals of illegal migrants and foreign criminals had already scaled up to nearly 60,000, which it described as the highest rate in a decade. Labour emphasised that the push for foreign criminals removal UK will intensify until the immigration system is fully reformed.

In 2022, the Home Office said 347 people were removed in one month, including 230 foreign national offenders convicted of serious crimes such as rape, assault, drug offences and illegal entry. This shows the scale of enforcement that has already been carried out.

Home Office data published in 2025 also said there were further statistics on foreign national offenders and removals from immigration detention, with more detailed datasets due in later releases. That points to a growing official focus on measuring and publicising the removal process more transparently.

Support, Criticism And Local Impact

Critics including former Tory minister Alan Mak argue Labour should focus on stopping small boats and getting illegal immigration down to zero. He says the current scheme may open the door to thousands more migrants rather than reducing arrivals.

Liverpool and Manchester police chiefs have backed Labour's new foreign criminals removal UK plan, citing rising prison overcrowding. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed nearly 60,000 illegal migrants and convicted criminals have been deported since Labour took power in 2024.

Campaign groups have raised concerns about the impact of detention expansion on communities and human rights. The Home Office says the plan is intended to make removals more efficient and to reduce the time people spend in the system.

Social media posts have circulated the headline '45,000 more illegal migrants and foreign criminals will be deported' with the message that the government will not stop. Thousands of comments have appeared on the announcement, reflecting strong public interest in the immigration debate.

One X user says the government is treating basic enforcement as a publicity exercise rather than delivering swift removals.

The Home Orifice announcing a ten-year deportation target is not border control. It is a press release with a calendar attached. If people have no right to be here, remove them lawfully and quickly. Stop selling basic enforcement as some heroic favour to the public after years of… — Kitty (@skittles_kitty) June 29, 2026

At this point, i think only the higher ups know the original motives.

What is clear, is that this government, judiciary, police and civil service no longer serve the British people. — T0NE 🇬🇧🤝🇺🇸 (@T0N3N3) June 29, 2026

Public reaction on X reflects sharp criticism of the government's deportation target.

Labour says the latest plans are part of a broader effort to restore control over the immigration system and speed up foreign criminals removal UK. The policy now combines detention expansion, tougher legal measures and a higher removals target in one package.