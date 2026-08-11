Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage has called for the deportation of foreigners imprisoned in UK correctional facilities. However, he doesn't have the legal personality to do so, having resigned as Member of Parliament for Clacton on 8 July 2026.

A by-election for Clacton MP is scheduled on Thursday, 13 August. Major political parties have called it a farce, since Farage's resignation triggered it. Many believe Farage resigned to prevent a suspension or recall following controversies regarding a previously undisclosed £5 million ($6.5 million) gift from cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne and undeclared financial backing from convicted fraudster George Cottrell.

Count Binface Is Emerging as a Favourite

What looked like a surefire win for Farage has taken an unexpected turn. Satirical candidate Count Binface has emerged as a real contender, with some even predicting that Count Binface could get as much as 20% of the Clacton votes.

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Thirty-two other candidates are running for Clacton MP. Since the Labour and Conservative Parties didn't field candidates, smaller parties and independents see a rare chance to take the Clacton MP seat.

Since Farage doesn't have a government post, many are wondering why the former MP is negotiating with El Salvador for the possible lease of a space in its mega prison called Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (Terrorism Confinement Center, CECOT). An independent journalist shared: 'Nigel Farage does not currently hold a seat in Parliament. But as of this week, the man announcing that he has "opened talks with the government of El Salvador," is a private citizen and opposition party leader with no governmental standing to negotiate anything on behalf of the British state.'

'Reform will send prisoners back to their countries of origin. If they refuse, they will be sent to third-party countries like El Salvador,' Farage said of his plan to ease overcrowding in the UK's prison system. The government admitted early this year that UK correctional facilities are running at 95% to 99% capacity.

Reform will send prisoners back to their countries of origin.



If they refuse, they will be sent to third party countries like El Salvador. pic.twitter.com/r0cgJW4P4c — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 10, 2026

Early this week, Reform UK and Farage announced they started negotiations with El Salvador as a possible facility for foreign prisoners in the UK. The party plans to send about 10,000 non-UK citizens to CECOT. A team is expected to visit the facility within the year.

2029 General Elections

Farage and his party would have to win the general elections to have the legal standing to negotiate with CECOT and the El Salvadorian government. The deadline for the next general elections is 15 August 2029. So, for now, Farage's plan is exactly just that—a plan.

The pronouncement is also a form of agenda setting for Reform UK as it prepares for the general elections against the sitting Labour Party and the Conservative Party. Robert Jenrick, MP for Newark, also said: 'Reform will send foreign criminals to rot in jail in the likes of El Salvador, so killers like those of PC Andrew Harper are never released early.'

Reform will send foreign criminals to rot in jail in the likes of El Salvador, so killers like those of PC Andrew Harper are never released early. https://t.co/2rzko6hmcW — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) August 9, 2026

The government's plan to ease prison overcrowding is to release inmates who have already served at least half of their sentence, based on the guidelines of the Sentencing Act of 2026. The killers of PC Andrew Harper, Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers are eligible for early release. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he will find a way to remove the killers from the programme.