The US Department of Justice has launched its largest-ever denaturalisation campaign, filing complaints against 25 naturalised Americans in a move that one legal expert warns is being wielded as a 'political tool' against those who have 'angered the government.'

The 25 complaints filed between 20 July and 3 August 2026 target citizens from 17 countries, including Pakistan, India, Mexico, Nigeria, and Haiti, with allegations ranging from attempted murder and child sexual abuse to marriage fraud and practising medicine without a licence.

The unprecedented process, which began in earnest after President Donald Trump's return to office in January 2025, has seen federal prosecutors move to strip citizenship from individuals accused of concealing serious crimes during their naturalisation process.

As of July end, the DOJ had already filed at least 89 denaturalisation cases since Trump's inauguration nearly four times the total pursued during Biden's entire four-year term. The DoJ is aiming to file at least 250 cases by October 2026.

What Is Denaturalisation?

Denaturalisation, the legal process of revoking citizenship obtained through fraud or misrepresentation, was an exceptionally rare tool in the modern era, with fewer than 10 cases brought annually on average under previous administrations.

Historically, such cases were reserved for matters of national security, including former Nazi concentration camp guards and select war-on-terror prosecutions. But the Trump administration has transformed this once-sleepy provision into what Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche calls a top 'enforcement priority'.

'Every one of these individuals committed crimes incompatible with US citizenship,' Blanche said in a statement, adding that the filings represent 'the largest coordinated denaturalisation effort in Department history, but they are only the beginning.'

Denaturalisation as 'Political Weapon'

The shift has drawn sharp criticism from legal scholars who argue the administration is deploying denaturalisation in ways that depart from decades of precedent.

PBS News Hour quoted Cassandra Burke Robertson, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University, as saying that Trump DOJ differs from its predecessors in three critical respects which are: the sheer volume of cases, the framing of denaturalisation as an end goal in itself, and its use as what she described as a 'political tool.'

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'The administration has talked very specifically about pursuing denaturalisation against individuals that have made statements that perhaps angered the government,' Robertson said, raising concerns about potential weaponisation of the process.

Her comments come as Republican lawmakers have already called for the citizenship of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, himself a naturalised citizen, to be revoked, though Robertson dismissed such moves as unrealistic given Mamdani's access to top-tier legal defence.

Under federal law, citizenship may only be revoked if the government proves materiality, the individual would not have been granted citizenship had the truth been known.

The Supreme Court has long held that misstatements alone are insufficient, the lie must have made a difference to the outcome. Yet the administration's aggressive posture has alarmed immigration advocates, who warn that the drive could chill free speech among naturalised Americans.

What Happens Next

Once citizenship is stripped, the underlying facts from the denaturalisation proceeding can be used in subsequent deportation proceedings, effectively rendering individuals removable. Cases are adjudicated in federal court, where the government bears the burden of proving each element of its claim.

The administration has reportedly instructed USCIS field offices to refer 100 to 200 potential denaturalisation cases per month to the Justice Department, according to the New York Times and NBC News.

Nothing is confirmed yet regarding whether the drive will expand to target individuals for political speech, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

But Robertson's warning, that denaturalisation risks becoming a tool to punish those who anger the government, has struck a nerve at a time when immigration enforcement and free expression are already flashpoints in American politics.