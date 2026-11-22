Lame-duck Rep. Lauren Boebert has rebuked Republican leadership over complaints about members missing House votes, dismissing the criticism as 'fake outrage' and accusing leaders of crying wolf.

The Colorado Republican, who lost her bid for a fourth term in Congress this month, insists she is not one of the outgoing members who have stopped showing up.

Johnson Pleads for Attendance

The row erupted after outgoing Speaker Mike Johnson sent a 'Dear Colleague' letter on Friday urging Republicans to stay in Washington until the new Congress is sworn in on 3 January 2027, HuffPost reported.

'We need every House Republican to remain fully engaged,' Johnson wrote. 'We must have full attendance and the support of our entire conference.'

Johnson also complained about absences on floor votes, with 14 members reportedly missing a single tally, according to AlterNet. The outlet said he warned that the problem could stall President Donald Trump's agenda, including supplemental funding for the Iran war.

Outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky told CNN that many Republicans had already left town. 'They call it the retirement caucus,' he said, adding that 'we're technically already in a minority because of the attendance problem.'

He added that Johnson lacked the votes to set debate rules and that holding session would be 'too dangerous'. Politico reported that two GOP-sponsored bills were scrapped on Wednesday because of attendance problems.

Boebert Hits Back

Boebert responded on X on Saturday with a pointed message for leadership. 'Don't tell members their votes are not required, cut our week short, then cry wolf that you don't have the votes,' she wrote.

Don’t tell members their votes are not required, cut our week short, then cry wolf that you don’t have the votes.



Yes, there are outgoing members of congress that are calling it quits.



I’m not one of them. pic.twitter.com/NTv2BOmG14 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 22, 2026

'Yes, there are outgoing members of congress that are calling it quits. I'm not one of them,' she added. The post had drawn more than 300,000 views within hours.

In a video posted late on Friday, Boebert dismissed the criticism from leadership and others as 'fake outrage', AlterNet reported. 'I didn't miss anything of consequence,' she said.

Boebert said she had cleared her Tuesday absence with Republican whips in advance, claiming leaders were 'A-OK with that'. She flew back for a Wednesday noon vote that she described as 'so bipartisan, my time was better spent loading a U-Haul instead'.

'I am not calling it quits and staying home like other lame-duck members have in the past,' she said, signing off with: 'Thank you for your attention to this matter.'

As of AlterNet's report on Sunday, neither Johnson's office nor the GOP whips had publicly responded to her claim that the absence was pre-approved.

A Defeat She Blames on Others

Boebert lost to Democrat Eileen Laubacher, a retired Navy rear admiral, in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, NBC News reported. 'There was a lot of money dumped on my head,' she said after the election, also faulting the Senate for stalling House-passed Republican bills.

In an interview with the Associated Press this week, she also pointed to Trump's veto of a clean-water pipeline project in southeastern Colorado and the fallout from her 2023 'Beetlejuice' theatre scandal, AlterNet reported. She also criticised GOP leaders for not pursuing mass deportations aggressively enough.

Boebert says she will serve until the end of her term in January.

By then, House Republicans will have a new leader. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio defeated Rep. Steve Scalise on 10 November to become the party's leader in the new Congress, Scripps News reported, replacing Johnson after the party's midterm losses.