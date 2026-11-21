Conservative influencer Brett Cooper says she has left President Donald Trump's MAGA movement, accusing his administration of dismissing Americans' concerns about living costs. Her comments, published in interviews on 17 and 18 November 2026, followed Republicans' defeat in the US midterm elections.

Cooper, 25, supported Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and previously shared photographs wearing MAGA hats. She now says disagreements over the economy, the Iran war and the administration's handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related records have changed her relationship with the president.

Yet the break has limits. Cooper said she voted Republican in the 3 November elections and remains committed to conservative principles. Her criticism is directed at the administration and its messaging, rather than a wholesale rejection of the party.

Brett Cooper Says Republicans Must Stop 'Gaslighting' Young Voters

'I'm not part of [Maga] any more,' Cooper told the Financial Times. 'I think I've moved on.'

She accused the administration of belittling people worried about affordability. 'There was a lot of gaslighting that took place,' she said, describing her perception of how officials addressed economic concerns.

In a separate interview with The Washington Post, Cooper urged Republicans to 'stop gaslighting us'. She argued that the party needed to concentrate on the economy and government accountability before the 2028 presidential election.

Cooper also criticised politicians from both parties for talking down to younger Americans. She pointed to people postponing home ownership or having children because they fear they cannot afford either.

She said political creators build trust through regular contact with followers. That relationship, she suggested, gives online personalities considerable influence over younger audiences seeking authentic political commentary.

Her remarks followed Democratic gains in the midterms. Cooper urged Republicans to address the economic promises that helped secure Trump's 2024 victory rather than assume previous supporters would return.

Affordability was not her only grievance. Cooper said Trump's approach to documents concerning convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein marked an earlier turning point.

She recalled interpreting a July 2025 social media message from Trump as a rejection of supporters who continued demanding answers. That was her interpretation, rather than an independently established account of Trump's intentions.

The war in Iran added to her disappointment. Cooper said the conflict clashed with the anti-war position she associated with Trump's election campaign.

Brett Cooper Rejects White House Invitations but Still Votes Republican

Cooper said she had repeatedly declined invitations to White House events and political roundtables. She described an expectation that she would publicise her attendance to her social media audience.

She also rejected a proposed paid advertisement from a Republican super PAC before the midterms. Cooper disagreed with its draft message attacking the political left and presenting Republicans as voters' rescuers.

Those decisions have accompanied a change in her output. The former Daily Wire presenter said her audience had become more responsive to culture and entertainment than everyday political commentary.

A White House spokesperson, responding to broader Financial Times reporting about conservative influencers, defended Trump's engagement with new media. The statement did not directly address Cooper's criticism.

Cooper acknowledged the appeal of attending a White House Christmas party but questioned the message that would send her followers. She said her departure from MAGA did not mean abandoning conservatism or her hope that Republicans would deliver on their promises.