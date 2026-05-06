Hollywood actress Blake Lively made a dramatic return to the public eye on Monday night, 4 May, mounting the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2026 Met Gala. Her solo red-carpet appearance came a mere hours after the shocking announcement that she and her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, had settled their bitter, multi-million dollar legal dispute.

Whilst the sudden resolution averted an explosive federal trial, her glamorous appearance at the event has sparked an intense internet rumour claiming that the actress was actually uninvited from the exclusive fashion benefit and only secured her spot by paying a £74,000 ($100,000) fee.

In a world where an invitation to the Met Gala is considered the ultimate industry status symbol, the allegation of a transactional entry has sent shockwaves through social media, but did she really pay such a hefty amount to be there? Here is the truth behind the online gossip.

Blake Lively 'Not Invited' to the Met Gala Rumour

Lively graced the Met Gala red carpet in a beautiful Atelier Versace gown from spring 2006, inspired by Venetian Rococo art, featuring a 13-foot train. This marked her first time attending the gala since serving as co-chair in 2022. But the dazzling look was quickly overshadowed by a wave of online rumours.

A viral rumour posted by an Instagram account, Met Gala (@metgalaofficial_), claimed that the 38-year-old Gossip Girl star was not invited to the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art event, alleging that Lively paid £74,000 ($100,000) to secure her spot on the guest list.

The account wrote: 'According to rumors, Blake Lively wasn't invited to the Met Gala 2026, so she allegedly paid over $100,000 to get an invitation—and wanted to keep it secret.'

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Debunking the Rumour

Despite the intense online chatter, the claims that Lively was uninvited or paid a huge sum to salvage her invitation are entirely unfounded. The anonymous celebrity gossip outlet Deuxmoi has firmly debunked the rumours surrounding the actress.

Addressing the speculation in an Instagram post, the outlet wrote: 'Despite online rumors, Deuxmoi can confirm that Blake Lively was invited to the Met Gala by Anna Wintour weeks in advance and was seated at Anna's table.'

Furthermore, the social media account responsible for starting the viral rumour, which at first glance appeared to be an official handle for the Met Gala due to its username, is actually an unofficial fan page. Hidden in the account's profile biography is a clear disclaimer: 'This is a Fan Page dedicated to the Met and not affiliated with them in any way.'

Blake Lively and Justine Baldoni's Lawsuit Settlement

The rumour is also fueled by the fact that Lively arrived at the venue just hours after the sudden announcement that her highly publicised, years-long legal battle with director Justin Baldoni had been settled.

The legal dispute dates back to the production of the 2024 film It Ends With Us, where Lively accused her co-star and director, Baldoni, of fostering a hostile work environment. While a federal judge dismissed the majority of her claims last month, including all allegations of sexual harassment, the trial was set to proceed on the remaining counts of retaliation and breach of contract.

By settling, both actors successfully avoided a costly, public six-to-eight-week trial that had been scheduled to begin on 18 May. Furthermore, as reported by Page Six, sources confirmed that no financial compensation was exchanged in the final agreement.

Following the settlement, the former co-stars issued a joint statement: 'The end product – the movie "It Ends With Us" – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.'