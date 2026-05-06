Blue Ivy Carter made one of the most striking Met Gala debuts in recent memory, stepping onto the red carpet in a refined Balenciaga look paired with £4,500 (US$4,900) Jimmy Choo heels, alongside her mother Beyoncé in a rare and highly photographed family appearance.

The 14-year-old's presence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City immediately drew global attention, blending celebrity legacy, fashion prestige, and youthful elegance into a single defining moment. Her composed walk beside Beyoncé and Jay-Z quickly became one of the most widely shared images of the night.

Blue Ivy arrived at the 2026 Met Gala alongside Beyoncé, who returned as co-chair after a ten-year absence, and Jay-Z, marking a rare full family appearance on one of fashion's most exclusive stages. She wore a flowing white Balenciaga gown with a long dramatic train, paired with a matching jacket and dark sunglasses that added a modern edge to her look.

Her £4,500 (US$4,900) Jimmy Choo heels were one of the standout luxury details of her ensemble. The appearance was especially notable given the Met Gala's usual 18-plus policy, with exceptions made for minors attending with parents.

A Surreal Mother Daughter Met Gala Moment

Beyoncé's return to the Met Gala was already a major cultural event, but sharing the red carpet with Blue Ivy elevated it into a deeply personal moment. Beyoncé wore a custom skeletal-inspired gown by Olivier Rousteing, featuring crystal detailing layered over a structured base and finished with a dramatic feathered coat.

A towering crystal crown completed her powerful look. Standing beside her, Blue Ivy offered a softer contrast with her clean Balenciaga silhouette. Beyoncé later described the experience as 'surreal,' reflecting the emotional weight of attending with her daughter.

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While Beyoncé's dramatic outfit dominated fashion headlines, Blue Ivy's look quickly became a major talking point. Her £4,500 (US$4,900) Jimmy Choo heels were widely noted as one of the most luxurious details of the night, marking her early entry into high fashion.

The heels complemented her Balenciaga gown, which featured a structured bodice and voluminous skirt that created a balanced, elegant silhouette. Styled with sunglasses and an unzipped jacket, her outfit blended youthful confidence with couture sophistication.

Her calm presence on the red carpet also impressed observers, with many noting how naturally she handled one of fashion's most high-profile events.

Blue Ivy Carter's Rising Career

Beyond her Met Gala appearance, Blue Ivy has already built an impressive entertainment profile. She became one of the youngest Grammy winners at age nine for her contribution to 'Brown Skin Girl.' She later voiced Princess Kiara in the 2024 film 'Mufasa: The Lion King' and appeared on stage during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour and Cowboy Carter Tour.

She has also made appearances at major public events, including courtside NBA games and film premieres, steadily establishing herself as a young figure in entertainment and fashion. Her Met Gala debut now adds another milestone to an already notable early career.

Blue Ivy Carter's Met Gala debut was more than a fashion appearance. It was a rare family moment that combined legacy, luxury, and global attention, anchored by her £4,500 (US$4,900) Jimmy Choo heels and her poised presence alongside Beyoncé.