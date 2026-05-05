Just hours after resolving a long-running legal battle, Blake Lively stepped back onto one of fashion's most high-profile stages. Her appearance at the Met Gala became notable, combining personal, legal, and stylistic elements that turned her return into one of the night's defining moments.

Before her appearance on the Met Gala's red carpet, on 4 May 2026, representatives for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni confirmed that the dust on their long-running dispute had settled. The It Ends With Us stars emphasised in their statements their appreciation for the film's message and their intention to encourage respectful collaboration moving forward, per People.

Read more Blake Lively's Legal Team Accuses Justin Baldoni of Using Depp-Heard Style PR Tactics Against the Actress Blake Lively's Legal Team Accuses Justin Baldoni of Using Depp-Heard Style PR Tactics Against the Actress

Blake Lively's Met Gala Return

Against this backdrop, Blake Lively's return to the Met Gala, which marks her first since 2022, felt carefully poised. Attending the 2026 event at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Blake arrived in an archival Atelier Versace gown originally from the brand's Spring 2006 collection.

The design featured a halter-style silhouette adorned with gem-like embellishments and a flowing, ruffled skirt rendered in soft pastel tones, aligning with the evening's 'Costume Art' theme.

'I thought instead of looking to fashion to influence the dress, I looked to New York City architecture and the classic buildings,' Lively told the press on the red carpet. She also accessorised with custom Lorrain Schwartz jewelry.

A Personal Touch to Her Met Gala Ensemble

Blake Lively also incorporated a personal touch into her Met Gala look. She carried a custom Judith Leiber clutch which, as she told Vogue, was decorated with watercolor artwork created by each of her children. This intimate detail contrasted the grandeur of the event.

'We were trying to find a piece of famous, iconic art to put on and make it look like it was in a frame. And then I said, 'Would you, actually, if you're gonna make it custom, would you do my kids?,' Lively told Vogue. She and husband Ryan Reynolds share four children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin. Their oldest is 11 years old, and the youngest 3.

'My kids each painted a watercolor painting. Each of my four kids did this, so I have them with me, because I'm shy too, so I just like to have the kids with me. Isn't that special? "I probably could have fit them under my dress, to be honest. I should have snuck them under there,' she shared with Vogue.

Judith Lieber Couture's Chief Creative Officer, Jana Matheson, also spoke to Vogue about the fun detail. 'Her love of sparkle and touch of whimsy make her a dream client. This season's clutch, featuring her children's artwork, is an especially meaningful touch. We used a new minaudière shape with four sides, so each of her children's drawings could be included,' Matheson said, as shared by People.

Lively's appearance marked the 10th time the actress is attending the gala, reinforcing her longstanding association with the event and her reputation for fashion-forward interpretations of its themes.

This year, however, the narrative extended beyond style, as by stepping onto the red carpet the same her legal dispute concluded, Lively signaled a shift that suggests closure, control, and a return to the public eye on her own terms.