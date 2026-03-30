A set of leaked texts and recordings has revealed how Russian intelligence officers tried to recruit a young anti-Kremlin activist living in Moscow, pressuring him to spy on opposition groups in Europe. The student, referred to as Ivan to protect his identity, was contacted by the officers between 2023 and 2025. The messages show how they tried to turn him into an informant on friends who had fled Russia.

The leaks, shared with POLITICO, offer one of the clearest pictures yet of how Moscow's spies operate abroad. They show how the Kremlin threatens, encourages, and constantly monitors dissidents, even far from home.

How The Recruitment Happened

Ivan's trouble started in the summer of 2023. Right after landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, two men in plain clothes, joined by uniformed officers, approached him. They said they were from the FSB, Russia's main security service, and gave him a choice: work with them or face jail—potentially 15 years—for his involvement with Vesna, a youth pro-democracy group.

The officers used a 'good cop, bad cop' approach.

One seemed almost friendly, offering advice and saying he could protect Ivan from being drafted to fight in Ukraine. The other was more intimidating, reminding him repeatedly that he had a 'job to do.' The agents wanted details about Russians who had fled abroad: who they were in touch with, where they lived, and who was helping them settle in Europe.

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Messages ranged from calm to threatening.

One read, 'I'm a decent person, don't try to play me for a fool. No one's rushing to be friends with you.'

Some messages were chillingly direct. One agent wrote, 'We know everything already, but we'd like to know more.' Another warned Ivan, 'Don't make me chase you,' pressuring him to report on anti-Kremlin protests and the activities of friends who had fled Russia.

How Exiles Become Targets

After the Ukraine invasion in 2022, hundreds of thousands of Russians left the country. Among them were outspoken critics of Putin.

European governments welcomed many as refugees, but these exiles also became targets for recruitment or pressure by Russian intelligence.

Experts like Andrei Soldatov say Moscow's strategy is long-term: keeping informants inside opposition groups lets them gather intel quietly. If the spies get caught, it also sows distrust among activists, making them more isolated.

The 2025 trial of exiled activist Igor Rogov in Poland showed this in practice. Rogov admitted to working for the FSB, spying on fellow exiles and even Polish officials who were helping them.

Ivan's Escape

Ivan refused to cooperate. He confided in a friend from Vesna, and together they came up with a plan: feed the FSB harmless or fake information while he prepared to leave Russia.

By early 2025, he successfully fled to Spain, where he is now seeking asylum.

Even after his escape, the messages continued for months. The agents demanded answers and tried to track him, though eventually, the contact stopped. Ivan says he understands why some people comply under pressure. 'It's foolish to expect everyone to be a hero,' he said.

His story shows just how far the Russian government will go to monitor anti-Kremlin Russians through fear, manipulation, and constant pressure. For Russian exiles across Europe, the message is clear, and that's leaving Russia doesn't always mean safety.