Valerie Ransone, an elusive White House worker, is at the centre of renewed claims that she received messages from extraterrestrials, raising questions that remain unanswered decades later.

Valerie Ransone is described by researchers as one of the most mysterious figures in UFO history. Records suggest she worked in the White House during the Nixon administration, though not in a high-profile intelligence role. Instead, she was reportedly linked to a domestic government programme, possibly tied to social services.

The White House Worker Few Can Identify

Yet despite her seemingly ordinary position, Ransone appears to have moved in extraordinary circles. Witness accounts place her frequently inside the White House, interacting with influential figures. However, concrete documentation about her role remains scarce, fuelling speculation about whether her official duties masked something more unusual.

Her name surfaces only in fragments, often through second-hand accounts, taped recollections, and the writings of UFO researchers. Attempts to trace her biography have largely failed, with some claiming she is still alive but deliberately staying hidden.

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Claims of Alien Messages

According to testimonies from individuals who claim to have known her, Ransone believed she could communicate with extraterrestrial beings. She allegedly described herself as capable of 'channelling' information from non-human sources and passing it on to scientists and officials.

One striking claim is that she predicted a rocket failure in the late 1970s that later occurred. While such claims remain unverified, they have contributed to her reputation as a figure operating on the fringes of science and the unexplained.

There are also accounts of a strange encounter in which a man approached her with detailed knowledge of her life, before playing a recorded message from a supposed extraterrestrial entity. The voice allegedly invited her to take part in a mission involving human contact with alien intelligence.

Critics argue that such stories resemble classic Cold War era paranoia or psychological manipulation. Supporters insist they point to something far more significant.

Links to Scientists and Secret Research

Ransone's story becomes even more complex when her connections are examined. She was reportedly close to Gordon Cooper, a former astronaut known for his interest in UFO phenomena. She also appeared linked to experimental research groups exploring advanced energy systems and unusual technologies.

Some accounts tie her to laboratories and projects focused on radio frequencies, early energy weapons, and what is often described as Tesla-based research. These were areas of intense interest during the late 1970s, when governments and private groups were exploring unconventional science.

There are also claims that she worked with or around individuals connected to intelligence agencies, including psychiatrists and scientists studying human interaction with unknown phenomena. However, many of those approached for comment have reportedly refused to speak, adding to the sense of secrecy.

Vanished Without Explanation

After a period of intense activity in scientific and UFO circles, she reportedly vanished without explanation.

Researchers claim that nearly everyone who knew her either refuses to discuss her or warns others not to investigate further. Some suggest this silence could be due to personal reasons, while others believe it hints at something more deliberate.

Adding to the confusion, a video allegedly showing Ransone surfaced online, but those familiar with her insist it is not the same person. Audio recordings believed to feature her voice only deepen the mystery, as they appear to match descriptions yet cannot be conclusively verified.

There is no confirmed evidence, only a tangled web of testimonies, speculation, and missing records.