The stage is set for an epic showdown in the 2026 NBA Finals. However, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has already stolen the pre-series headlines.

Green has sparked controversy by heavily disrespecting the New York Knicks. He openly dismissed their impressive postseason run. Furthermore, the veteran All-Star took aim at the entire Eastern Conference, labelling it as a vastly inferior brand of NBA basketball.

A Profane Jab

Speaking on his self-titled podcast, Green claimed that the Knicks dominated a weak conference. He suggested that their path to the grandest stage lacked true competition. Because of this perceived disparity, Green has branded New York as the absolute underdogs.

In his profane jab at the Knicks, Green echoed the previous critical remarks made by Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon. Hammon had famously questioned whether Jalen Brunson could be the primary star on a championship team.

Dray completely aligned himself with this narrative. He issued an aggressive challenge to the New York roster and loudly told the squad to go out and 'prove him wrong'.

'I double down on this, just like Becky Hammon said, prove me wrong, prove me wrong, double down,' Green reiterated (h/t Heavy). 'Absolutely double down, getting out of the East has never been a sure fire to win a championship, what y'all talking about? You get out of the East, you're supposed to get out of the East, it's the f****** East.'

'Of course you're supposed to get out of the East. That don't just mean you win a championship because you get out of the East, it's the f****** East. Great, it's the East, would have beat up Boston. You should get out the East. Happy for Mike Brown, by the way, but you should get out of the East.'

Draymond calls out the Knicks



“Just like Becky Hammon said, prove me wrong…You’re supposed to get out of the East. It’s the f*cking East!”



(h/t @NBA__Courtside ) pic.twitter.com/lP4yTusX11 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 31, 2026

The Knicks' Journey Back to the Finals

The fierce criticism from Green ignores what has been a truly historic journey for the Knicks. For many fans, it's captivating how the franchise reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 in breathtaking fashion.

They entered the championship series riding a spectacular 11-game winning streak. New York utterly dominated the Eastern Conference brackets. Their impeccable playoff run is defined by completed consecutive series sweeps against both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Read more Waived for Mac McClung: Former Sixer Julian Champagnie Breaks Spurs Record to Ignite Game 7 Finals Berth Waived for Mac McClung: Former Sixer Julian Champagnie Breaks Spurs Record to Ignite Game 7 Finals Berth

Led by the brilliant Brunson and star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, New York has looked unstoppable. Their defensive grit and fluid offence have dismantled everyone in their path.

This upcoming matchup sets up an enticing and narrative-rich Finals preview against San Antonio. It serves as a fascinating historical rematch of the 1999 Finals.

Back then, a young Tim Duncan led the Spurs to victory. History now echoes itself in Texas. This modern Spurs team is led by generational talent Victor Wembanyama.

The battle of styles promises to deliver an unforgettable NBA championship spectacle. Wembanyama's length and defensive brilliance will clash directly with New York's physical, powerhouse offence.

Whether Brunson can cement his legacy or Wembanyama can claim early throne supremacy, this series will provide the ultimate answer to Green's loud taunts. Game 1 tips off on Wednesday night at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.