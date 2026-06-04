Jalen Brunson's fitness has become the defining storyline of the 2026 NBA Finals after the New York Knicks star suffered an apparent knee injury in Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs, casting doubt over whether he will be ready for Game 2.

The Knicks guard, who has been central to their championship push, went down in the opening quarter after grabbing at his knee following contact. Although he initially remained in the game, he was soon seen limping heavily before heading to the locker room for assessment. Brunson later returned to the bench and briefly re-entered the contest, but his movement suggested ongoing discomfort, immediately raising concerns across the Knicks organisation and fanbase about his availability moving forward in the NBA Finals series.

Jalen Brunson Injury Scare

The incident occurred early in Game 1 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, with Brunson appearing to sustain the issue during a contested possession. Medical staff evaluated him on the sidelines before he made his way to the locker room, a moment that shifted momentum on the bench and in the arena.

Here's the play where Brunson appears to have hurt his knee. pic.twitter.com/5PZQhuorVv — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 4, 2026

While his return to the bench provided some reassurance, Brunson's visible limp and limited mobility indicated that the injury had not fully settled. The Knicks did not rule him out of the game, but his effectiveness appeared compromised as the contest progressed.

Star Guard's Fitness Ahead of Game 2

Attention has now turned to Jalen Brunson's injury update and whether he will be fit for NBA Finals Game 2, with the next fixture arriving quickly in the series schedule. The Knicks are expected to conduct further evaluations before determining his status, with internal discussions likely focused on risk management and long-term availability.

Any absence or limitation would represent a major setback for New York, who rely heavily on Brunson to orchestrate their offence. The organisation has not yet provided a definitive timeline, leaving his participation officially uncertain.

Brunson as Central to New York Knicks' Offence

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Brunson's importance to the Knicks system is significant. He averaged 26.0 points, 6.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds during the regular season, earning All-NBA Second-Team recognition for his performances.

His impact has been even more pronounced in the postseason, where he has averaged 26.9 points and 6.6 assists while shooting efficiently from the field and from three-point range. He also played a decisive role in the Knicks' Eastern Conference Finals success, where he was named MVP.

As the primary ball-handler, Brunson controls tempo, initiates offensive sets and delivers in late-game situations, making him difficult to replace within the current roster structure.

Knicks Rotation Options and Potential Adjustments

If Brunson is limited or unavailable for Game 2, the Knicks are expected to turn to a combination of Miles McBride and Jose Alvarado to share ball-handling responsibilities. However, neither player offers the same level of scoring consistency or offensive leadership.

Without Brunson, New York would likely need to adjust their offensive structure, placing greater emphasis on ball movement and secondary scoring options. This could place additional pressure on the supporting cast to generate points against a disciplined Spurs defence.