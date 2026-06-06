Iran's World Cup team has relocated its preparations to a training base in Tijuana, Mexico, after US visa delays left senior officials stranded just days before the tournament. While the players have been granted entry to the United States, key football administrators remain unable to join them.

The squad abandoned plans for a Tucson, Arizona base and relocated to Tijuana. According to Iran's ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, the team has been notified it must enter and leave US soil on the same day for every match, a restriction that will require players to fly in on match days and return to Mexico the same evening, adding considerable travel fatigue and logistical strain. 'Due to the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Tehran, Iran's team is now based in Mexico,' the ambassador said.

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Iran World Cup Team Officials Left in Limbo

Among those still without visas is national team manager Mehdi Mohammadnabi. Several other senior administrative staff are also affected, according to Iranian media and Reuters reports. Staff members who were denied entry travelled with the team to Mexico while efforts to secure visas continue.

The Iranian Embassy in South Africa posted on X: 'The incompetent @FIFAWorldCup host, USA, is failing to fulfil its responsibilities properly. We are guests of @FIFAcom, and it is FIFA's responsibility to ensure that visas for all members are issued.'Another post circulating on social media stated: 'You have now escalated the deliberate and discriminatory treatment against Iran's national football team to its highest level.'

The incompetent @FIFAWorldCup host, USA, is failing to fulfill its responsibilities properly.



We are guests of @FIFAcom, and it is FIFA’s responsibility to ensure that visas for all members are issued.



US Denies Visas to Iran National Football Team Officials Ahead of World… — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) June 6, 2026

Security Concerns vs Sporting Fairness

The visa controversy comes against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions between Iran and the United States. US authorities have cited security concerns linked to alleged ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), designated a terrorist organisation by Washington, as the reason for the additional scrutiny.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously indicated that while players were welcome, individuals with perceived regime connections would face stricter vetting. A White House official confirmed this week that Iranian players had been granted visas and would be able to participate in the tournament. However, some technical and administrative staff members remain in limbo.

The split treatment, players approved and officials blocked, has angered Iranian officials, who accuse the US of politicising the tournament and failing in its duties as a co-host.

In a strongly worded response to a post by US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack, who had praised his embassy staff for processing player visas, the Iranian Embassy said: 'You have now escalated the deliberate and discriminatory treatment against Iran's national football team to its highest level.'

You cannot whitewash conduct that violates FIFA regulations and breaches the United States’ host obligations merely by praising yourselves.



Why do you not say that visas were denied to a large portion of the managerial and executive staff, technical advisers, and others who are… https://t.co/AoEvfphxmH — Iran Embassy in Türkiye (@Iran_in_Turkiye) June 6, 2026

The visa controversy comes against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions between Iran and the United States. FIFA has confirmed Iran will play its scheduled fixtures, but the governing body faces growing pressure to mediate the dispute.

Iran, who are in Group G, is set to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles on June 15 and 21, followed by a game against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. All three matches will require same-day round trips from the team's base in Tijuana.