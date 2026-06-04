David Beckham is set to add one of entertainment's best‑known honours to his already extensive résumé. The football legend will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this month.

However, the news has prompted some pushback as social media users argue Beckham does not deserve the star because he is not an actor. In addition, fans have focused on reports that son Brooklyn Beckham will not be attending the ceremony.

David Beckham Honoured With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

The former England captain and global sports icon will be honoured with the 2,849th star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, recognising his influence not only in football but also in entertainment, business and popular culture. Beckham will receive the distinction in the Sports Entertainment category, a tribute to a figure whose impact has extended far beyond the football pitch.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on 12 June. It is expected to attract high‑profile guests, including Beckham's wife, fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham. Reports have also suggested that Hollywood star Tom Cruise, a longtime friend of the Beckhams, could attend the event.

#TomCruise confirmed as guest speaker at David Beckham’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on June 12, 2026.



Beckham will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Sports Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/dWXHoebvGQ — Maverick ✈︎ 🇺🇸 (@BigCityKnight) June 3, 2026

The honour marks another achievement for Beckham, who has spent decades transforming himself from one of football's most recognisable players into a global brand. From his trophy‑laden years at Manchester United to his time with Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint‑Germain, Beckham became one of the sport's most marketable and influential figures.

Organisers say Beckham's role in helping grow the popularity of football in the United States was a key factor in his selection. His arrival at LA Galaxy in 2007 is widely credited with boosting Major League Soccer's international profile and paving the way for future global stars to play in the league. The recognition comes at a symbolic moment, with the United States preparing to host the FIFA World Cup.

The announcement also comes during a period of continued success for the Beckham family. Earlier this year, David and Victoria Beckham were reported to have amassed a fortune exceeding £1 billion, placing them among Britain's wealthiest celebrity couples. Their wealth stems from a combination of sporting success, business ventures, fashion, endorsements, media projects and investments.

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Will Brooklyn Beckham Attend His Father's Ceremony?

While the ceremony is expected to be a celebration of Beckham's achievements, there is also interest in whether all members of the Beckham family will attend. Reports have suggested uncertainty surrounding the presence of eldest son Brooklyn Beckham amid ongoing speculation about tensions within the family. Neither the Beckhams nor their representatives have publicly commented on attendance plans.

People are also questioning whether Beckham should get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, considering he is not a movie star. However, it has been indicated that the football star's spot will be in the category that fits his own fame.

Sorry but David Beckham is not a movie star! Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame are for the likes of legends Paul Newman and the like @GMB this cheapens who gets these.



What’s next Love Island 🏝️ people getting them! — PERFORMANCE PHYSIXX (@PPhysixx) June 3, 2026

Regardless of who appears alongside him on the day, Beckham's induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame represents another chapter in a career that has spanned sport, entertainment and business.

From football superstar to cultural figure, Beckham's latest accolade reflects the influence he has maintained for more than three decades. When he steps onto Hollywood Boulevard next week, he will join a group of global names whose achievements have left a mark on popular culture.