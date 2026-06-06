Milan's decision to embark on a new journey without the same familiar faces in the dugout and in management ahead of next season is set to cost the Italian Giants millions of euros.

Following Milan's disappointing season finale that saw it fail to secure Champions League football next season, Diavolo would have to fork out €22m as pay-out.

Thus prompting the dismissal of Coach Massimilliano Allegri, CEO Giorgio Furlani, Director of Sports, Igli Tare, and head of scouting, Geoffrey Moncada, Football Italia citing La Gazzetta dello Sport, reported the pay-out.

Allegri's contract ends in 2027 while Furlani's expires in 2028, both are believed to have the largest pay-outs, since Redbird-the American owners-led by Gary Cardinale decided to terminate their contracts.

According to Football Italia citing La Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri's annual remuneration is €5 million, with a gross total of €9 million, while Furlani's annual remuneration is €3 million, with a gross total of €10 million. Sporting Director Tare's contract runs until 2028. The gross earnings set out in the contract are €3 million and €800,000 in wages.

Meanwhile, former Sweden international, Juve and Inter striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the last man standing at Milan after the club's American owners fired the coaching staff led by Maximilliano Allegri and the club directors.

The Italian Giants, AC Milan, lost out in the Champions League race to Cesc Fabregas' Como on the last day of Serie A following a heart-breaking 2-1 home defeat to Cagliar, a disappointing result that denied the seven-time UCL kings Champions League football next season.

Milan needed only a point to secure a top four finish and Champions League qualification going into the final round of the Serie A, as they had a two-point advantage and a better head-to-head record than Como. Instead, they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to the Sardinians-A result that left their UCL dreams up in smoke.

The UCL fallout left the American owners, Redbird, under Gary Cardinale so upset that he took a drastic and immediate decision to axe coach Allegri and the management: CEO, Giorgio Furlani, sporting director, Igli Tare, and head of scouting, Geoffery Moncada.

The Rossonerri in the first half of the season were brilliant, Allegri's men recorded one defeat in 19 games which put them firmly in the league title race, as they were placed second behind fellow City rivals, Inter Milan. But in the second phase of the season, the San Siro based side hit a dark patch, experiencing a poor run of form in the final stretch that culminated in the sorry loss to Cagliari on the last day.

Fans' React, Demands Ibra Sack

Allegri's sack along with CEO Furlani and co. was welcomed by the club's ultras, who had initially opposed the club's attempt at dismissing the Milan boss. Following the team's failure to qualify for the Champions League the ultras applauded Redbird's decision to dismiss the coach and directors. More importantly, the fans also demanded Ibrahimovic's sack, insisting he shouldn't be spared, according to Football Italia.

The fans were reported to have displayed a banner outside the club's headquarters with the caption 'Nobody must remain: Ibrahimovic out.'

Allegri oversaw 42 competitive games this season, resulting in 22 victories, 10 draws and 10 defeats.

Leao No Longer Untouchable

Milan's Champions League disappointment has just claimed its first casualty in the playing squad as the club owner, RedBird under the leadership of Garry Cardinale, now deem Portugal international and star player, Rafael Leao, touchable and up for sale.

The Portuguese joined AC Milan from Lille in 2019 for 35m and two years after won the Serie A title and the 'Most Valuable Player' in the league award.

His importance to the club placed him at the centre of Milan's project under former Rossonerri player and legend, Paolo Maldini, who was the Ex sport director that facilitated his move to the San Siro. The club would go on to insert £127.9m release clause just to fend off suitors.

However, the Diavolo's failure to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football for next season has left the club owners ruing that miss and chance to earn more money from the lucrative tournament.

Following the UCL fallout, Football Italia citing Milannews reports that Cardinale now sees the Portuguese star as touchable and would be open to receiving offers for him. The report added that, Cardinale no longer see him as part of the Rossoneri's future plans.

Rafeal Leao played 29 times, scoring nine goals and registering three assists for Milan this season.