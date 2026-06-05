The Golden State Warriors are reportedly preparing a sensational move to recruit LeBron James this summer. A fresh report from ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel indicates that the Bay Area franchise, as well as its longtime superstar Steph Curry, remain heavily interested in securing the services of the four-time MVP.

According to Siegel, Curry is ready to take matters into his own hands to make the blockbuster move finally happen. The Dubs point guard plans to link up with James in person over the coming weeks.

The Warriors Want LeBron Sooner Rather Than Later

Curry intends to use this face-to-face discussion to pitch the vision of him and James playing together in Golden State. The meeting represents a significant progress in Golden State's long-standing admiration for the 41-year-old legend.

Age appears to be no barrier for the Warriors front office. The dynasty still views LeBron as an incredibly valuable elite asset and wants the historic partnership finalised sooner rather than later.

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The ultimate goal for the organisation is clear and aggressive. The Warriors are incredibly open to pairing James and Curry and as much as possible, have it done ahead of the Lakers superstar's impending free agency.

Suitors are expected to line up once James becomes available in the free agency market. The Warriors want to position themselves at the very front of the queue before rival suitors emerge.

'The Warriors are very much open to pursuing LeBron James and they plan to do so this offseason in free agency... LeBron James, at the end of his career, he could still contribute a high level, we saw that in the playoffs. Pairing him with Stephen Curry is going to be something that the Warriors look to pursue over the next few weeks... It seemed very doubtful, it seemed low percentage, now it's kind of questionable,' Siegel said.

'Now there's going to be some legs to this... That same source told us that Steph is planning on meeting and talking with LeBron about potentially joining the Warriors over the course of the next few weeks, leading up to free agency,' he revealed.

The Lakers Are Opting For A Younger Core

A move away from Los Angeles is inevitable for LeBron. A previous report from another prominent NBA insider suggested that the Lakers are prepared to move on with or without the future Hall of Famer.

The purple and gold is reportedly comfortable entering a transitional phase with the front office is no longer tethered entirely to James' future plans. Instead, the Lakers are pivoting toward a new era of cornerstone players.

Reports claim that the Lakers prioritise building their future around Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic. They also intend to secure rising star Austin Reaves on a lucrative long-term contract extension.

Whether this audacious cross-California pursuit succeeds remains to be seen as securing James will require complex financial manoeuvring from the Warriors' front office. Yet, the prospect of Curry and James uniting provides a thrilling storyline for the offseason and could completely reshape the power balance of the Western Conference.