FIFA has told around 60 football fans that they must pay for World Cup 2026 tickets they were accidentally given for free after a payment-processing error on its official ticketing website.

The glitch, which occurred during checkout in late May 2026, allowed supporters to complete purchases at $0 USD and receive confirmation emails before the mistake was detected.

Unfortunately, those fans are finding themselves in a complicated situation since FIFA has now moved to cancel the free transactions and reissue the same tickets at full price, giving affected users seven days to pay or lose their seats.

World Cup Ticket Checkout Error

The issue occurred during a routine checkout process on FIFA's official ticketing platform around 21 May 2026. A fault in the payment-processing system caused some transactions to bypass the final charge step, which meant tickets were confirmed at zero cost.

Those affected were primarily allocated group-stage matches in Toronto, part of Canada's hosting schedule for the 2026 tournament. The error was not the result of hacking or unauthorised access, according to FIFA, but rather an internal technical malfunction in the checkout flow.

Fans who successfully completed the process received confirmation that their tickets had been secured, only for FIFA to later identify the issue and begin reversing the transactions.

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FIFA to Reverse $0 Orders

On 3 June 2026, FIFA contacted the affected supporters directly to inform them that they had made their bookings in error. While the organisation confirmed that it would temporarily reserve the seats, it demanded full payment of the original listed price within seven days.

In its official statement, FIFA said the tickets were 'allocated at no charge due to a prior payment issue during the checkout process' and described the incident as isolated. It added that although it regretted the inconvenience, the correct pricing would now be enforced.

Fans who fail to pay within the deadline will lose their reservations entirely, with the tickets expected to return to general sale or redistribution through official FIFA channels.

World Cup 2026 Ticketing System Under Pressure

The glitch comes at a sensitive moment for FIFA, which is already facing criticism over the rollout of World Cup 2026 ticket sales. Supporters have reported long virtual queues, unclear availability updates and frustration over dynamic pricing that has pushed some match tickets into the thousands of dollars.

The tournament, which will be hosted across three countries for the first time, has seen record global demand but also widespread complaints about access and affordability. Investigations by US state authorities, including New York, New Jersey and California, are examining pricing transparency and ticketing practices linked to FIFA's sales model.

While the $0 ticket issue only affected a small group, it has added to wider questions about the reliability and fairness of the system.

Beyond internal glitches, scams and fraudulent websites have also targeted FIFA's ticketing platform. In recent months, FIFA has detected thousands of fake domains impersonating it, which have been used in phishing schemes designed to steal login details and payment information.

However, FIFA has repeatedly warned supporters to only use official channels and verified resale platforms, stressing that unauthorised sellers remain a major risk.

Despite these issues, FIFA maintains that its system is designed to handle unprecedented global demand and says it is continuing to improve stability ahead of the tournament kickoff on 11 June 2026.