Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and the new Brett Goldstein rumours have become the sort of Hollywood subplot that writes itself, but the latest claims are still just that claims. Reports published this spring say Affleck has privately backed Lopez's reported connection with her Office Romance co-star, while Lopez has publicly praised Goldstein's chemistry with her as the film heads to Netflix on 5 June.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on 20 August 2024 and the split was later finalised in January 2025, ending a marriage that had begun with a reunion many fans thought would outlast the usual Hollywood cycle. The pair also spent months working through property issues tied to their Beverly Hills home, with later reports in April saying Affleck had relinquished his share of the mansion to Lopez.

Read more Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Dumped Brett Goldstein Because He 'Doesn't Match' Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Dumped Brett Goldstein Because He 'Doesn't Match' Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez And The Price Of Closure

The new gossip rests on a familiar idea in celebrity reporting, namely that an ex can be either a problem or a quiet ally. In this version, Affleck is said to be doing the latter, encouraging Lopez to lean into whatever is developing with Goldstein because, according to unnamed insiders, he wants the past sealed off properly.

The claim has attracted attention, although it remains unverified. What is clear is that Lopez and Affleck's relationship has unfolded in highly public view over two decades, beginning with their early-2000s engagement, followed by their reunion in 2021 and marriage a year later.

Jennifer Lopez appears to take swipe at ex Ben Affleck as she regrets not being single 'sooner' https://t.co/xl15C2FxRV — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 29, 2026

When the relationship ended again, the separation became a significant public story in its own right, with discussions surrounding the division of shared assets and property drawing considerable attention alongside the personal aspects of the split.

What has fuelled the latest round of speculation is Lopez's own promotion of Office Romance. Speaking to People, she said, 'We had great chemistry to begin with. It just grew as we did the film together.' She added that Goldstein surprised her, describing him as 'kind, gentle but also very smart' and 'so charming.'

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez And Brett Goldstein

The line between promotional patter and genuine personal intrigue is often thinner than publicists would like. Lopez knows that as well as anyone, and she has spent enough time around cameras to understand the value of a well-placed compliment.

Yet the comments about Goldstein have landed because they arrived against a background of genuine upheaval in her private life, not some harmless studio flirtation.

Goldstein, 45, has been a rising name in his own right since Ted Lasso, and the reports around him and Lopez have leaned heavily on chemistry rather than anything more concrete. There is no official confirmation that the pair are dating, and nothing on the record to show that Affleck has ever tried to manage Lopez's love life in the way some of the tabloid chatter suggests.

📣 New Podcast! "Jennifer Lopez & Brett Goldstein Address Offscreen Romance Rumors: ‘You Know What Everyone Is Saying…’" on @Spreaker https://t.co/LwUnc5cD04 — Music News Radio (@____groove) June 3, 2026

Affleck and Lopez spent years building a relationship in public and then dismantling it in public. When a couple has been that visible, every post-split gesture gets read as symbolism.

A property transfer becomes closure. A compliment to a co-star becomes a soft launch. A polite silence becomes a statement of intent. Hollywood is rarely that tidy, but it is very good at pretending otherwise.

Lopez has also spent the last year projecting a version of herself that is all forward motion. She has spoken in the past about being whole and happy on her own, while continuing to work, promote and perform with the kind of certainty that keeps her in the centre of the frame. The reports around Goldstein suggest that the frame may be widening again, but nothing confirmed yet points to anything more than a tentative new chapter.

Ben Affleck’s handed everything to Jen even their joint property and sources warn Ben is trying to wash his hands of Jen



Read more: https://t.co/TJkweLOLSR#TheNews — The News (@thenews_intl) June 2, 2026

What does seem clear is that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez remain tied together in the public imagination even after the paperwork was done. That is hardly unusual in celebrity life, but it is always a little revealing.

People who have stopped being a couple can still shape each other's story long after the marriage licence is filed away. In this case, the overlap is doing exactly what it always does, feeding speculation faster than either star can fully control it.