Residents of a mobile home community in Palm Beach County, Florida, have shared videos showing aircraft wreckage scattered across their neighbourhood after a Learjet 60 crashed nearby on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

The recordings, shared on X by an account identified as Mayra, show metal fragments lying beside parked vehicles, among trees and close to residential properties.

A second video shared by the same account reportedly contains sensitive images of the aftermath, while its accompanying post refers to the possible presence of human remains near the crash site.

Residents Find Aircraft Wreckage Beside Homes

According to CiberCuba, which published the footage on 2 November, one video shows a Cuban resident walking around his property and pointing out fragments believed to have come from the aircraft.

'Look, that's part of an aeroplane. Look, it's part of a small plane. Look, here's another piece. And further over there, there are more bits of the plane lying on the ground,' the man says.

He later points to another object, explaining that it landed close to his vehicle.

'Look at the pieces here. Look, that's from the plane, from that small aircraft. Look, a valve or something, I don't know what it is. This fell very close to my car,' he adds.

CiberCuba reported that the second recording contained sensitive images of the aftermath, with the accompanying social media post referring to the possible presence of human remains near the crash site.

Residentes del campo de casa móviles en West Palm Beach donde cayó el avión, encuentran pedazos del mismo por todo el lugar.

Al parecer fue tan fuerte el impacto a gran velocidad, que se desintegró. pic.twitter.com/LqezT4PzHT — Mayra (@MayraDo57466678) November 1, 2026

Crash Kills Nine and Forces 600 Residents to Seek Shelter

The Learjet 60, registered as N722BD, crashed at approximately 12.50pm on Sunday near Military Trail, between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North in the Greenacres area of Palm Beach County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and local authorities.

The FAA said the aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was travelling to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

The impact left a large crater beside the road and scattered burning wreckage across the surrounding residential area.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the incident as a catastrophic aviation accident, saying the aircraft appeared like a missile as it descended towards the ground.

'It looked like a missile going down,' DeSantis said during a press conference near the crash site.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that all nine people aboard had died, describing the incident as a 'horrible tragedy'.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Joel Flores said approximately 600 residents needed temporary shelter after authorities evacuated people from the nearby mobile home community.

'So we have about 600 people that we have to make sure that they have shelter tonight,' Flores said, according to NBC 6 South Florida.

The broadcaster also interviewed nearby residents about the impact. One resident, Anthony Blackmon, said debris reached his property.

'Debris was everywhere. Debris hit my house. Everything was on fire. The road was on fire,' Blackmon told NBC 6.

NTSB Investigates Aircraft's Final Moments

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation, with support from the FAA.

According to air traffic control recordings reported by Reuters, the flight crew initially described manageable ice accumulation and moderate turbulence before reporting precipitation and requesting permission to climb.

The situation subsequently deteriorated, with the pilot declaring an emergency as the aircraft began descending rapidly.

The crew reported a descent rate of 10,000 feet per minute before later telling air traffic controllers that the aircraft was descending at around 20,000 feet per minute while in an overspeed condition.

Reuters also reported that flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed the descent rate briefly exceeding 32,000 feet per minute.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were reported in the area around the time of the crash.

The NTSB deployed an investigation team to examine the wreckage and determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.