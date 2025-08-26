Grammy-winning American rapper Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges following a chaotic incident in Los Angeles that led to his arrest on 21 August.

According to reports, the 26-year-old artist, born Montero Lamar Hill, now faces three counts of battery on police officers and one count of resisting an executive officer. Amid speculation from fans and media, including a drug overdose allegation, Lil Nas X's father, Robert Stafford, has come forward in defence of his son.

What Happened on Ventura Boulevard?

According to the LAPD, officers were called early Thursday morning after reports of a man behaving erratically on Ventura Boulevard. Witnesses described him as incoherent, shouting lyrics, gesturing at passing vehicles, and charging at police.

Lil Nas X seen in court for the first time since his arrest, where he pled not guilty to felony charges.



His bail has been set at $75K. https://t.co/uPIQdP8cGB pic.twitter.com/EGWFQ2xXce — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 25, 2025

Initially seen wearing white cowboy boots and underwear, Lil Nas X was later detained while fully nude. Police reported that he struck at officers, prompting what they called a 'necessary use of force' to restrain him.

Later, Lil Nas X was hospitalised on suspicion of a possible drug overdose before being returned to custody.

Charges and Possible Sentence

A felony complaint filed on Monday confirmed the charges, which included three counts of battery causing injury to a peace officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

If convicted on all counts, Lil Nas X could face up to five years in state prison.

Lil Nas X is free. pic.twitter.com/zc1jx4GC9Y — greg (@mistergeezy) August 25, 2025

During his arraignment at the Los Angeles Superior Court, Lil Nas X appeared in a blue jumpsuit alongside his attorney Christy O'Connor. He entered a plea of not guilty, and his bail was set at $75,000 (approximately £55,600), which he later posted.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman made it clear that the charges were being taken seriously. 'Attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety. Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be,' he said.

Lil Nas X's Father Speaks Out

Robert Stafford, Lil Nas X's father, addressed the situation publicly, stating that his son was 'very remorseful' and 'doing great mentally' despite the legal turmoil.

'He's going to get the help that he needs and just keep him in your prayers,' Stafford told reporters, adding, 'Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone.'

He described their emotional conversation as one filled with 'tears and laughter', but insisted his son remains in 'great spirits.'

Asked whether drugs played a role, Stafford told reporters, 'Absolutely not.'

Attorney Christy O'Connor described the incident as 'an absolute aberration in this person's life,' telling the judge that 'nothing like this had ever happened before to him,' as reported by AP News.

What's Next?

According to reports, Lil Nas X's pretrial hearing is scheduled for 15 September. He remains out on bail under conditions that reportedly include avoiding illegal narcotics and possibly enrolling in an outpatient programme, noting that a judge has ordered him to attend drug treatment.

Lil Nas X rose to fame in 2019 with his track 'Old Town Road,' which became one of the longest-running number-one hits in US chart history. The rapper has since been celebrated for pushing boundaries in both music and pop culture.

However, with a felony case now hanging over him, questions remain about how the incident may affect his career. For now, reports indicate that Lil Nas X is complying with bail conditions and will remain free as the case proceeds.