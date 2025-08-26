Kim Kardashian's 12-year-old daughter, North West, has faced a wave of public criticism after being photographed in Rome wearing an outfit many considered inappropriate for her age. The controversy has reignited debate about the fine line between childhood expression and parental responsibility for celebrity children.

The discussion has also resurfaced attention on North's previously disclosed dyslexia diagnosis, which was revealed during a livestream in 2023. Against this backdrop, questions are being asked about how much freedom children in the public eye should be given, and whether celebrity parents are striking the right balance between guidance and independence.

North West's Dyslexia Diagnosis

North West first revealed she had dyslexia in a TikTok livestream in October 2023, casually telling viewers, 'Guys, I have dyslexia.' Her mother appeared taken aback in the moment, later emphasising to her daughter the importance of treating such personal information with care, Page Six reported.

Reports suggested that North's diagnosis followed signs of difficulty spelling words on her phone, which led to further assessments. Kim later sought to normalise the experience, telling parents during a 2024 appearance on The View that it 'will be okay' and sharing a story about a friend's child who overcame the condition.

According to the NHS, dyslexia is a common learning difficulty that affects reading and spelling, with many children and adults managing it successfully through tailored support. Campaigners often highlight the importance of open discussion to reduce stigma, though some questioned whether North's disclosure online risked exposing her to unnecessary scrutiny.

The Fashion Controversy

On 24 August, North was photographed during a family trip to Rome wearing a strapless corset-style top, a frilly mini-skirt, platform boots, bright blue pigtails and carrying a heart-shaped handbag. The images circulated widely online and drew sharp criticism, with some social media users accusing Kardashian of encouraging premature exposure to adult fashion.

Commentators noted that corsets are especially contentious given their associations with adult aesthetics. A columnist told The Sun that such clothing 'crosses a line' when worn by children. Others suggested that styling young girls in this way risked reinforcing troubling patterns in celebrity culture.

Defenders, however, described the outfit as an expression of independence. Some argued that allowing children to explore clothing choices can foster creativity and confidence. Comparisons were drawn with Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, who has also attracted attention for bold fashion statements at a young age.

An Independent Voice in the Family

North's strong opinions have been acknowledged by her mother. In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Kardashian described her daughter as her 'biggest fashion critic', noting that she is unafraid to say when an outfit does not work. This confidence, she suggested, reflects North's willingness to experiment with styles that inevitably attract attention.

Whether her fashion choices are viewed as empowerment or as premature exposure, it is clear that North West is establishing her own identity under the spotlight. Her dyslexia remains the only confirmed medical diagnosis, while the current debate centres on cultural perceptions of childhood, fashion and celebrity parenting.

What Remains Clear

North West has openly spoken about having dyslexia, a condition she revealed in 2023. Beyond that, there is no evidence of any other medical issue. The recent controversy in Rome is not a matter of health but of culture, centred on how much autonomy children should have in fashion and how far parents should intervene.

For North, it reflects the pressures of growing up in public, where both learning challenges and personal choices are subject to intense scrutiny. For observers, it raises broader questions about the balance between childhood expression and adult responsibility in an era where every image is instantly global.