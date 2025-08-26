Lil Nas X Walks Free: New Photo Shows Rapper After Release on Bail for Felony Arrest
KEY POINTS
Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, has been released from custody after pleading not guilty to four felony charges. The case follows a bizarre early-morning incident in Studio City, where the 26-year-old was captured on video walking nearly naked in just white cowboy boots and underwear. According to authorities, when officers arrived at the scene, he allegedly charged at them, injuring three officers before being subdued. He was briefly hospitalized for a suspected overdose before being transferred to jail.
In court on Monday, August 25, Lil Nas X faced three counts of battery with injury to a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. A judge set his bail at $75,000, which he posted the same day. He was later photographed leaving Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys wearing a blue jail jumpsuit and sandals. The widely circulated new image quickly drew attention online as fans reacted to the unfolding case. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for September 15.
With his legal future uncertain, the rapper could face up to five years in prison if convicted on all counts. His defense team has described the episode as out of character, emphasizing that he has no prior record of violent behavior. As his case moves forward, Lil Nas X has also been ordered into drug treatment while fans and the music industry wait to see how the charges may impact his career.
