KEY POINTS Arrested after being found nearly naked wandering LA streets and allegedly attacking officers.

Charged with three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

Released on $75,000 bail; preliminary hearing set for September 15.

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, has been released from custody after pleading not guilty to four felony charges. The case follows a bizarre early-morning incident in Studio City, where the 26-year-old was captured on video walking nearly naked in just white cowboy boots and underwear. According to authorities, when officers arrived at the scene, he allegedly charged at them, injuring three officers before being subdued. He was briefly hospitalized for a suspected overdose before being transferred to jail.

In court on Monday, August 25, Lil Nas X faced three counts of battery with injury to a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. A judge set his bail at $75,000, which he posted the same day. He was later photographed leaving Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys wearing a blue jail jumpsuit and sandals. The widely circulated new image quickly drew attention online as fans reacted to the unfolding case. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for September 15.

Lil Nas X leaving jail after posting $75,000 bail. pic.twitter.com/tSFwS32owW — EM (@EXECUTIVEXMEDIA) August 26, 2025

@kcalnews Rapper Lil Nas X, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, pleaded not guilty on Monday to three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting arrest after he was arrested Friday in Studio City, California. The rapper’s father, Robert Stafford, spoke with reporters as he left the musician’s arraignment hearing Monday in Los Angeles. When asked how his son was doing, Stafford said, "He's great. Keep praying for him." Tap the link in our bio for everything else we know about the incident that led to Lil Nas X’s arrest and hospitalization after he charged at officers along Ventura Boulevard. ♬ original sound - KCAL News

With his legal future uncertain, the rapper could face up to five years in prison if convicted on all counts. His defense team has described the episode as out of character, emphasizing that he has no prior record of violent behavior. As his case moves forward, Lil Nas X has also been ordered into drug treatment while fans and the music industry wait to see how the charges may impact his career.