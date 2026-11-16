Beijing pastor Xianfeng Edward Cui was arrested on suspicion of fraud on 23 October, according to his wife.

His arrest followed a September police operation involving about 100 officers at his unregistered church in the Chinese capital.

His wife, Jin Young Gu, said the allegations concern money donated by worshippers. However, authorities have not publicly explained what conduct allegedly amounted to fraud. That distinction matters when the money in question reportedly came from the congregation's own offerings.

Cui, 57, founded Beijing Jiaquan Church in 2006 and has resisted joining China's state-approved Protestant church system. His case has renewed scrutiny of how authorities police independent Christian congregations under President Xi Jinping's campaign to bring religious activity under Communist Party oversight.

Xianfeng Edward Cui Faced Restrictions Before His Arrest

Cui was first detained on 4 September, Gu told The Associated Press, during an operation involving roughly 100 police officers. Nearly seven weeks later, authorities approved his arrest on suspicion of fraud.

Pressure on Jiaquan Church began years earlier. By 2019, officials had closed its Beijing worship space, according to Gu, forcing members to gather in smaller groups at different locations.

A further warning came in 2023. Officials interrupted a Sunday class and told the couple the congregation had become too large. Gu said authorities instructed her husband to lead 'only one church with fewer than 100 people'.

Gu, a South Korean national living outside China, has also said she has been unable to secure a visa to return since 2023.

China requires Protestant congregations operating within its officially recognised system to come under state supervision. Independent house churches have resisted that arrangement, leaving their leaders exposed to administrative pressure and, in some cases, criminal investigations.

The government calls its broader policy 'Sinicisation', a drive to align religion with Chinese culture and socialist principles. Critics argue that the campaign also demands political obedience from religious communities.

For Cui's supporters, the unresolved question is straightforward. What evidence turns a voluntary church offering into an allegation of fraud?

Xianfeng Edward Cui Case Draws Comparisons With Zion Church

His arrest follows a separate crackdown on Zion Church, another prominent unregistered Protestant network.

Chinese authorities detained dozens of its leaders in October 2025, including founder Ezra Jin, also known as Jin Mingri.

Jin was released in July 2026 after President Donald Trump raised his detention with Xi. Eight other Zion Church members remained imprisoned, according to religious freedom advocates.

Jin's daughter, Grace, criticised Cui's arrest in comments published by the New York Post.

'When law is used this way, it stops being law and becomes a weapon,' she wrote. She argued that congregations sustained by local donations represent a longstanding effort by Chinese Christians to support their own churches.

The disagreement extends beyond registration. It concerns who controls worship, church finances and the right to gather independently.

Gu believes the allegations against her husband are connected to Jiaquan's refusal to register with the official Protestant system.

Beijing's Shijingshan district police did not respond to questions from the AP. China's Foreign Ministry also did not answer its inquiries about Cui.

The precise alleged offence and supporting evidence remain undisclosed. Whether prosecutors will pursue a case is also unclear.