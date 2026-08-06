A vast locust swarm descended on the Kizlyar district of Russia's Republic of Dagestan, covering roads and threatening farmland.

The invasion, reported on Wednesday, sent millions of insects into the air and around vehicles as motorists attempted to continue through sharply reduced visibility.

Local officials said the insects were attacking agricultural land while ground crews and aircraft worked to limit the damage.

The episode quickly drew comparisons online with the locust plague in the biblical story of Exodus.

Locust Swarm in Dagestan Sparks 'Biblical' Social Media Reaction

Disturbing clips from Dagestan show the locust swarm hugging the tarmac and spiralling up into the air as drivers attempt to push through walls of insects. In some videos, the sky appears speckled and hazy, as if a sandstorm has rolled in, only the 'grains' are living creatures slamming into anything that moves.

Stunned by the scale, users on X have leaned heavily on religious language to describe it. 'OK, we're up to the no. 8 locusts in the ten biblical plagues-next up darkness,' one wrote.

OK, we're up to the no. 8 locusts in the ten biblical plagues-next up darkness. https://t.co/11YKKZvtui — Dr Rhonda Garad Difficult by Design (@RhondaGarad) August 5, 2026

Another user posted simply: 'Biblical.'

Someone else went further and quoted Moses' plea to the Egyptian ruler in Exodus, writing: 'Let my people go.'

The comparison is not subtle, although to many Russians on the ground this is not abstract theology but a very real threat to their livelihoods.

The insect hordes are already attacking surrounding agricultural land, and local reports describe the emergency as steadily escalating as fresh sections of crop are chewed down to stalks.

How the Russian Locust Swarm Grew So Fast

Locusts are usually solitary insects, but under the right conditions their behaviour changes dramatically. When populations explode, crowding triggers a shift into that gregarious phase, in which individual insects effectively merge into a coordinated super swarm.

Their appearance, physiology and habits can alter during this process, giving them more stamina and a greater ability to travel long distances and conquer new territory. Hatching, mating and egg laying can become synchronised, meaning wave after wave of young locusts can rise together and push the front line forward.

The result is the kind of airborne mass now seen in Dagestan and other parts of southern Russia, capable of rapidly stripping vegetation and overwhelming attempts to contain it.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, swarming locusts feed on leaves, flowers, fruit, seeds, stems and even bark, putting both crops and grazing land in the firing line.

The insects do not attack humans or animals and are not known to carry diseases harmful to people, but that is little comfort when visibility drops on a busy road or when a year's income disappears in a matter of days.

Dense swarms travel with the wind during daylight hours, which makes their movement hard to predict and allows infestations to spill across administrative borders before officials can react.

Locusts are common across southern Russia, where hot summers and extensive farmland create ideal breeding conditions, and officials say it has been more than 30 years since some areas have seen such dense concentrations.

In one affected region, Stavropol, farmers speak of entire fields lost. Walking through what remains of his corn field, one producer, Pyotr Stepanchenka, pointed to bare stalks and said: 'Look, there is nothing left of the corn. The locusts ate it all, from the leaves to the cobs.'

Authorities Battle 'Eerily Biblical' Swarm Across Russia

Regional ministries of agriculture in Dagestan and elsewhere have already declared states of emergency in response to the locust swarm.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Dagestan has confirmed that both aerial and ground-based spraying operations are underway in an effort to slow the invasion.

Officials say aircraft and ground sprayers are being used to target swarms as they move across farmland, although they admit that fields will remain vulnerable as long as new insects emerge.

One structural problem is baked into the landscape. Many of the locusts hatch in protected nature reserves where chemical treatments are banned. That prohibition, designed to shield fragile ecosystems, also gives the insects a safe nursery beyond the reach of agricultural authorities.

Spraying can only begin once swarms leave those reserves and descend on open farmland, by which point crops are already directly in the firing line.

Sharip Sharipov, the republic's first deputy minister of agriculture and food, urged landowners earlier in the season to take 'every available measure' within their own territories to contain the spread, but the current situation suggests that local efforts were overwhelmed.

Across southern Russia, the scale of the locust swarm is now stark. Officials say at least 10% of crops in some areas have been destroyed, and around 800,000 hectares of land are being affected as the insects annihilate fields of corn and other staples.

On national broadcasts, agricultural experts have linked the intensity of the outbreak to a mix of recent flooding and higher than average temperatures, and suggest that these conditions may be tied to wider climate change.

High summer heat is also reported to be reducing the effectiveness of some pesticides, meaning more flights and more chemicals are needed to achieve the same impact, if they can catch the swarms at all.

Tatiana Drishcheva of the Russia Agricultural Centre said, the insects in the south now have wingspans of nearly 12 centimetres, 'like small sparrows', and warned that in regions such as Kalmykia, Astrakhan, Volgograd and Dagestan 'there is already no food left for the locusts, so they have moved on to other sources of food'.

Some farmers, facing the prospect of ruin, have started posting their own videos as they try to beat back the tide with improvised methods, from burning patches of field to driving machinery through thick bands of insects.

Exodus Plague Imagery Meets Modern Climate Reality

The biblical language flooding X has a specific scriptural reference. In Exodus, locusts form one of ten plagues said to have been sent by God to force the Egyptian Pharaoh to free the enslaved Israelites.

Earlier plagues include the Nile turning to blood after Moses strikes it with his staff then waves of frogs, lice or gnats and flies, followed by livestock disease and painful boils. Later come a deadly hailstorm, three days of pitch black darkness and finally the death of every firstborn son before Pharaoh relents.

No one in Dagestan is claiming the current locust swarm is a divine message, at least not in any official document, but the visual echo is understandably powerful. When skies darken, roads disappear and a field turns from green to bare brown in hours, it is hard not to reach for big, dramatic language.

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The Kizlyar district and other southern Russian regions have a long record of locust outbreaks that periodically devastate farmland. Officials in Dagestan say early warning signs appeared as far back as May, when inspectors found the first hatchings in northern parts of the republic.

Since then, hot, dry weather and vast open farmland have helped the insects multiply and move, with each new wave expanding into fresh territory.

Regional agriculture departments have been monitoring the build up, but in recent days the numbers have surged into what scientists call a gregarious phase, a single, mobile mass capable of travelling long distances.

Authorities now face a familiar but still daunting task, trying to catch a fast moving natural phenomenon with tools that are powerful on paper but not always effective in the field.

The difference now is that behind the 'Exodus plague' memes are concrete questions about land management, climate and how a modern state should protect those who grow its food.

On one side, authorities are stepping up crop spraying flights and publicly promising to save as much of the harvest as possible. On the other, farmers watch the locust swarm march across maps faster than officials can follow, and wonder how many more summers like this they can survive.