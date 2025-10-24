Lori Loughlin, a former Full House actress, is allegedly in emotional distress as new accusations circulate about her separated husband, Mossimo Giannulli, with a much younger woman, leaving fans wondering what is actually going on behind the scenes.

After 27 years of marriage and one of Hollywood's most-watched downfalls, insiders claim Loughlin is now trying to cope as Giannulli appears ready to move on without her. What she thought would be a brief separation may turn out to be considerably more lasting than she planned.

Shattered Hopes for Reconciliation

Friends close to the actress say she has been 'absolutely crushed' to learn that Mossimo may not want to restore their marriage, despite her efforts following the college admissions scandal that upended their lives.

'Lori's doing her best to put on a brave face,' a source said. 'However, the pain and humiliation are unbearable. 'She feels totally abandoned.'

Loughlin had planned to mend their relationship after both completed prison time for paying bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California. Lori spent two months in prison, while Giannulli served five.

According to sources, the incident left significant mental scars, but Mossimo's detached attitude now feels like a new sort of punishment.

Rumours of New Woman Add to the Pain

According to reports, the pain has been heightened by rumours that Giannulli has been spending time with fashion stylist Hannah Harrison.

The two were sighted out together in Los Angeles, sparking speculation that he had moved on. Insiders close to Mossimo believe the two are 'just good friends,' but the photographs shocked Loughlin's tight group.

'She is shattered and can't stop crying,' a pal said. 'She can't comprehend how he could be this callous.'

Those close to the actress feel Mossimo has 'emotionally checked out' and have provided no trust that reconciliation is even an option.

Distance and Silence Speak Volumes

According to sources, Mossimo spent most of his time in California while Lori lived in Idaho, and he often reached out to her. 'He does not check in. He gives no indication that he wants to reconcile,' a source said. 'It's like he's done with the marriage.'

Lori is said to be confused and panicked by the silence, wondering where she stands and whether their once-solid bond has any hope.

Marriage Buckling Under Public Pressure

The couple, previously seen as a glittering power couple, has suffered under the intense pressure of public scrutiny. The college admissions scandal not only harmed their reputations but also undermined their family foundation.

According to critics, Loughlin feels as if her entire world has collapsed at once: lost career momentum, and her daughter, Olivia Jade, is suffering intense internet rage. Marriage hangs by a thread.

'She's trying to hold it all together, but it's getting harder every day,' one source claimed. 'Her friends and daughters are apprehensive.'

What Lies Ahead

Despite the pain, Loughlin holds out the faintest hope that Mossimo would reconsider, though many around her believe she is clinging to a fantasy that only adds to her misery.

'She thought they could grow stronger after everything they went through,' a source said. 'But now she feels like she's the only one fighting.'

For those who formerly rooted for their resilience, the most recent revelations raise concerning questions: Is Mossimo actually moving on? Or are rumours of a new romance simply another bitter misinterpretation?

One thing is sure. The truth about Giannulli's future love life remains unknown, but Lori's sorrow is definitely genuine.