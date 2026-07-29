Around 8 million plush toys are thrown away in the UK annually. Loved Before's mission is to decrease that number. Loved Before is a company focused on giving pre-loved stuffed animals a second chance, keeping them out of landfills and getting them 'adopted.'

Loved Before finds pre-loved plushies and, no matter their condition, gives them their own little 'spa day' so they look almost new again, then puts them up for 'adoption' on their website so they can find a new place to call home.

What 'Loved Before' Does Differently

Charlotte Liebling, founder of Loved Before, came up with the idea after volunteering at a charity shop and seeing how many unwanted plush toys were being thrown away. Determined to help change this sad truth, she created Loved Before in September of 2019 and now sells online and in multiple storefronts across the UK, as well as at Bloomingdale's in the USA.

On their website, the brand says, 'We passionately believe that the world is already filled with enough soft toys to last a lifetime,' speaking on their goal to help redefine consumption habits and help consumers realise the world already has enough of everything, soft toys included, so buying pre-loved toys instead of brand new ones helps keep the environment healthier, one teddy at a time.

Each teddy gets a makeover, and when they are ready to go back into the world, they get a little card written about them, with their favourite things to do and a tiny glimpse into their personality. Buyers can read about each toy and choose the one they like best or think would be the right companion for them.

A Closer Look Where 'Loved Before' Is Available

At Selfridges, one of the locations where Loved Before is available for purchase, a buyer was looking for one of these plushies for her sister, preferably one who would 'get along' with her sister. The buyer mentioned that amid the stuffed-animal craze driven by Jellycat's virality, finding pre-loved toys is rare, especially ones in as good condition as Loved Before's products.

Read more Why Are People Queuing for Hours to Buy Jellycat Fish & Chips? Inside London's Cutest Craze Why Are People Queuing for Hours to Buy Jellycat Fish & Chips? Inside London's Cutest Craze

The section at Selfridges where Loved Before plushies are on display is next to their Jellycat experience area.

When speaking with the buyer, she noted how seeing the craze for Jellycats is almost concerning; 'As someone who really does like Jellycats, I think waiting in an hour-long line to see someone pretend to fry a fish so I can then pay almost £50 for it seems like a bit too much.' she said when asked for her opinion on the Fish and Chips Experience Jellycat was hosting at the store for their new collection.

How the Brand Aims To Be Sustainable

In an age of overconsumption, brands with missions similar to Loved Before, who focus on sustainability and the planet's well-being as well as your wallet, showcasing toys that have gone through their own walks of life helps change the perspective of pre-loved items.

'We're reminded that true beauty lies in the individuality of each toy, and there's no such thing as 'perfect,' as said on the brand's website.

Whether a toy has aged a day or 80 years, travelled the world or stayed comfortable at home, all toys carry stories and memories that can comfort many in need of a little love. As Loved Before says, 'Shop consciously, play sustainably, and let's build a world where every toy has a story to tell.'