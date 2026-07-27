It's a good time for music-loving mutts, with a growing number of UK festivals becoming dog-friendly. Dogs galore, whether they're into Linkin Bark, Phil Collies or even Boney M, can now strut their fluff to an increasing range of music and lifestyle events opening their gates to furry festival fans.

Puppy Pounds

For years, dog-owning festivalgoers have had to find alternative care for their pets, often adding kennel fees to the already hefty cost of attending events such as Glastonbury.

With Glastonbury tickets costing hundreds of pounds and kennels often charging around £20 a day, taking in a festival weekend could easily mean spending well over £400.

For many owners, that extra expense has been enough to put festival plans on hold.

Now, a growing number of smaller music, arts and lifestyle festivals are recognising the demand from dog owners. While major events such as Glastonbury still prohibit dogs for welfare and safety reasons, more organisers are welcoming well-behaved pets, allowing owners to enjoy live music without leaving their four-legged companions behind.

Find Your Yappy Place

Dedicated dog festivals such as Woofstock, held at Powderham Castle in Devon, have long catered to canine lovers. Increasingly, though, traditional festivals are joining in too.

Examples include Back Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival, Chickenstock Music Festival in Kent, Lakefest at Eastnor Castle, The Long Road in Leicestershire, Lindisfarne Festival near Berwick-upon-Tweed and Avonstock near Stratford-upon-Avon.

It's not just music either. Some literature festivals and specialist events, including Retrofestival in Newbury, also welcome dogs.

As festival policies vary and can change from year to year, owners should always check the latest guidance before travelling.

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Canine Considerations

A festival can be a fantastic day out for both owner and dog, provided a little planning goes into it.

Pump Up The Volume

Festival sound systems can be overwhelming for dogs, whose hearing is far more sensitive than ours. Rather than squeezing into the mosh pit, enjoy performances from further back where the atmosphere is calmer and noise levels are lower.

Feeling Hot Hot Hot

Open festival sites can offer little shade during warm weather, so identify cooler areas and water stations soon after arriving. The RSPCA also offers useful advice on helping dogs stay cool, much of which can be adapted for festivals.

Doing It For The Kids

Busy crowds and excited children can be stressful for some dogs, even those that are usually relaxed. Owners should keep a close eye on their pet's body language and move away from situations where they appear uncomfortable.

What's Your Flava?

Festival food is part of the fun, but not everything is suitable for dogs. Spicy foods, cooked bones, chocolate and other discarded treats can quickly turn a great day into an expensive trip to the vet, so keep a close eye on anything your dog tries to investigate.

Yappy Days

With more festivals opening their gates to well-behaved dogs, music-loving mutts have more opportunities than ever to join in the fun.

Whether your pooch prefers folk, indie or something with a little more bark, there's now a better chance you'll find a festival where you can enjoy the weekend together. Just be sure to check the event's latest pet policy, pack plenty of water and put your dog's welfare first. Pawty on.