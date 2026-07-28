Shoppers across the UK are being urged to check recently purchased Bon Bons Wholesale Ltd chocolate products after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued a nationwide allergy recall over undeclared milk and soya.

Five chocolate products have been recalled because the allergens are not listed on the packaging, creating a potentially serious health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk, milk constituents or soya.

The FSA warned that affected consumers should not eat the recalled products if they have these allergies or intolerances. Instead, they should return them to the retailer where they were purchased to receive a full refund.

In its official allergy alert, the agency said Bon Bons Wholesale Ltd is recalling the affected products from customers and has been advised to contact relevant allergy support organisations so they can notify members about the issue.

The recall was published on 25 July under reference FSA-AA-39-2026 after the company identified incorrect allergen labelling on several chocolate products. While the products are not considered unsafe for consumers without allergies to milk or soya, incorrect labelling can pose a significant health risk to those who rely on ingredient information when making food purchases.

Which Bon Bons Chocolate Products Are Being Recalled?

According to the Food Standards Agency, the following Bon Bons Wholesale Ltd products are affected by the recall:

Medium Coloured Ladybird – best before 15 January 2028 and 1 March 2027

Small Red Ladybird – best before 21 January 2027 and 25 January 2027

Large Red Heart – best before 22 November 2027, 23 December 2027 and 26 December 2027

Mini Butterflies – best before 21 March 2027 and 9 September 2027

Sports Car – best before 15 August 2027

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Only products carrying the listed best-before dates are affected.

The recall applies only to products carrying the listed best-before dates. Consumers who have purchased Bon Bons Wholesale Ltd chocolates are encouraged to check the packaging carefully to confirm whether their product is included in the recall.

The FSA said the chocolates contain undeclared milk and soya, meaning the ingredients are present but were not identified on the packaging.

For people with allergies or intolerances, consuming the products could trigger reactions ranging from mild symptoms to severe allergic responses.

What Should Customers Do After the Chocolate Recall?

Anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk, milk constituents or soya should not eat the affected chocolates.

Instead, customers are advised to return the products to the retailer where they were purchased. The company has confirmed that affected customers will be entitled to a full refund, even if they no longer have their receipt, subject to the retailer's usual recall procedures.

Bon Bons Wholesale Ltd has also supplied retailers with point-of-sale notices explaining why the products are being recalled and outlining the steps customers should take. These notices are intended to ensure shoppers are made aware of the issue both in-store and after purchase.

In a statement accompanying the recall, the company said, 'We take our responsibility to consumers extremely seriously and always aim to ensure the highest possible standards of product safety.'

The company added, 'We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment this product recall may cause you.'

Why the FSA Issues Allergy Alerts

Food recalls involving undeclared allergens are among the most common safety alerts issued by the Food Standards Agency because incorrect labelling can have serious consequences for people with food allergies.

Milk and soya are recognised allergens under UK food labelling regulations and must be clearly declared on food packaging. Consumers with allergies often depend on ingredient labels to determine whether a product is safe to eat.

The FSA issues allergy alerts whenever products are found to contain allergens that are missing from or incorrectly stated on packaging. Depending on the circumstances, products may either be withdrawn from sale before reaching customers or formally recalled after they have already been purchased.

A product withdrawal removes affected items from shop shelves before they are sold, while a recall asks customers who have already bought the products to return them.

The agency said these alerts are designed to help consumers make informed choices and reduce the risk of potentially serious allergic reactions.

Shoppers seeking further information about the affected products can view the full allergy alert, including all best-before dates, on the Food Standards Agency's official website.

Customers with questions about the recall or the refund process can also contact Bon Bons Wholesale Ltd using the contact details provided in the official recall notice.