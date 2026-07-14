A £48 ($64) bracelet on the wrist of an 11-year-old did what luxury houses spend fortunes chasing. It put a British high street brand still rebuilding after collapse back in the spotlight.

Princess Charlotte joined her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her older brother, Prince George, in the Royal Box for the men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday, 12 July. She wore a cornflower blue Jenny Packham dress and ballet pumps, with George beside her in a navy suit and striped tie. Cameras stayed on the young royal through much of the match.

Fashion watchers identified the gold piece on her wrist as the Ted Baker Isabella Icon Charm Adjustable Bracelet, stocked by John Lewis for £48.

The Instagram accounts Royal British Fashion and Kate Middleton Styled, which track the family's wardrobe, spotted it within hours.

An Unexpected Name in the Royal Box

For a family whose engagements usually feature bespoke tailoring and heirloom jewels, a mass-market accessory anyone can buy stands out. The brand behind it makes the moment sharper still.

Ted Baker collapsed into administration in March 2024, and its last UK stores closed that August, ending decades on the high street. The label, founded in Glasgow in 1988 and bought by US group Authentic Brands for £211M ($254M) in 2022, has since been rebuilt online and sold through partners such as John Lewis, with a return to physical shops reported for 2026. A few seconds in the Royal Box is the kind of exposure a recovering brand cannot buy.

The bracelet itself is unmistakably everyday. John Lewis describes it as a gold-tone chain hung with the brand's signature charms, sparkling crystals, and faux pearls, fastened with an adjustable clasp and boxed for gifting. It sits far below the price of the jewels usually linked to senior royals, which is precisely what makes it easy to copy.

The Charlotte Effect Retailers Chase

Brands have long understood what a royal endorsement does to a balance sheet. The rush of demand that follows almost anything the Princess of Wales wears is known in the trade as the 'Kate effect', and her daughter now commands her own version, the 'Charlotte effect'.

The numbers behind it are striking. Brand Finance, a London valuation consultancy, has estimated Charlotte could be worth more than £3B ($4.5B) to the UK economy over her lifetime, ahead of her brothers, because womenswear, accessories, and beauty span far larger markets than menswear. A pastel yellow John Lewis cardigan she wore in her second birthday portrait sold out within 24 hours. The pattern stretches back to infancy, from the shawl she was wrapped in as a newborn to a christening headband, each identified and snapped up within days.

That is the logic behind the fuss over a £48 bracelet. The lower the price, the wider the pool of shoppers who can copy the look, and the faster stock tends to move. A single sell-out also pulls new customers to a retailer's site, lifts its search ranking, and shifts related stock as buyers browse.

Accessible Style With a Diana Thread

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The choice fits a pattern the family has leaned into. Charm bracelets have become a signature for Charlotte at public outings, nodding to a jewellery style long linked to her late grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales. IBTimes UK previously reported on the Diana-inspired bracelet she wore at Trooping the Colour in June.

Dressing a future princess in an affordable, widely available piece keeps her look relatable while handing a British name a moment of exposure money cannot buy. The Ted Baker style remained listed at John Lewis in the days after the final.

By publication, the retailer had flagged the bracelet a 'bestseller', its website noting eight sales in the past 24 hours and more than 100 views within hours. Whether it follows the cardigan into a sell-out remains to be seen.

If history is any guide, John Lewis may soon be counting the orders.