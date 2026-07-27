The Forbes '30 Under 30' list was created to celebrate the world's brightest young entrepreneurs. Instead, it has increasingly become associated with a string of high-profile fraud cases, prompting fresh questions about whether hype sometimes outpaces substance.

The latest name to fuel that debate is Gökçe Güven, the 26-year-old founder of New York fintech startup Kalder and a member of the 2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 class.

The Latest Founder to Fall

Güven pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud after US prosecutors accused her of misleading investors about Kalder's financial performance and business partnerships while raising approximately $7 million in venture capital.

According to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, Güven exaggerated Kalder's revenue, overstated its customer base and misrepresented commercial partnerships to persuade investors the business was growing rapidly.

Court documents allege she maintained two sets of financial records: one containing the company's actual financial performance for internal use and another with inflated figures that was presented to prospective investors. Prosecutors also alleged that some brands featured in Kalder's fundraising materials had only taken part in limited pilot programmes, while others had no commercial relationship with the company. Authorities further claimed she provided a forged contract with a purported brand partner to bolster investor confidence.

Beyond the fundraising allegations, prosecutors said Güven also submitted false information as part of an application for an O-1A visa, a category generally reserved for individuals with extraordinary ability in business, science, education or athletics. According to court filings, the application repeated many of the same claims made to investors and included letters of recommendation that prosecutors alleged she digitally signed herself without the executives' knowledge.

As part of her guilty plea, Güven agreed to forfeit nearly $7 million and is scheduled to be sentenced on 17 September.

'US startup markets depend on trust,' US Attorney Jay Clayton said in a statement. 'Ambition is not a substitute for honesty.'

The 'Forbes Curse'

Güven is far from the first Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree to face criminal charges or fraud convictions.

Among the most notable names are former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who was convicted over the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange, and Charlie Javice, founder of student aid platform Frank, who was found guilty of defrauding JPMorgan by inflating the company's customer numbers.

The growing list became so notable that Forbes itself acknowledged the trend in 2023 by publishing what it called a 'Hall of Shame', highlighting former honourees who had later become embroiled in fraud or criminal cases.

Does the Award Create Unrealistic Expectations?

Despite the recent controversies, many Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni have gone on to build successful businesses and become respected industry leaders.

However, some former winners say the recognition can create unrealistic expectations.

Soma Pirityi, founder of AI analytics company ETA Technologies and a member of the 2022 class, previously described the accolade as a 'double-edged sword', arguing that some entrepreneurs mistakenly see it as a shortcut to success rather than recognition of work already achieved.

Dr Spinder Dhaliwal, reader in entrepreneurship at Westminster Business School, has also warned that compelling founder stories can sometimes overshadow business fundamentals.

'Figures are exaggerated in the hope of getting on the list and raising your profile,' she said. 'If success is measured by how compelling a story sounds, rather than the soundness of the business, misrepresentation is inevitable.'

Hype Versus Reality

The Forbes 30 Under 30 list remains one of the most prestigious honours for young entrepreneurs, often opening doors to investors, customers and media attention.

Yet each new fraud case raises fresh questions about whether startup culture's focus on rapid growth and fundraising sometimes rewards ambition before businesses have been fully tested.

Güven's guilty plea is unlikely to define the entire Forbes 30 Under 30 community, which includes thousands of successful founders across multiple industries. But it is the latest reminder that prestigious accolades and persuasive pitches are no substitute for honest financial reporting and investor trust.