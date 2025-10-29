Machine Gun Kelly says an 'eerie' evil eye helped doom his relationship with Megan Fox, and critics are saying it's an excuse.

Machine Gun Kelly told a long-form podcast that he believes an 'evil eye' and public hostility helped wreck his romance with Megan Fox, a claim that has since ignited ridicule and debate online.

Artist's Account: 'The Evil Eye Took A Toll'

On the Dumb Blonde podcast, MGK (Colson Baker) described his relationship with Fox as intense and mirror-like, a 'twin-flame' connection that exposed old wounds, and told host Bunnie Xo that sustained public hate and what he called the 'evil eye' "really, really took a toll" on what they once thought could be a model of love. The remarks appear in the full interview, released as an episode titled 'MGK: Road to Forgiveness'.

The singer framed the idea of 'the evil eye' in the context of ritual, magic, and cultural practices, insisting he and Fox chose to keep much of their life private afterward to avoid feeding that hostility.

He argued that when a relationship is held up for public fascination and then attacked, it becomes vulnerable to forces he described as psychological and spiritual. The podcast episode runs to nearly two hours and contains the full, unfiltered exchange.

Media and Fan Reaction: Blame the Curse or the Couple?

News outlets swiftly picked up MGK's comments, reporting the claim and reproducing key lines from the interview. Tabloid and entertainment sites framed his remarks as both earnest and bizarre, with headlines noting his attribution of the split to an external 'evil eye'.

Online reaction was divided. Some fans defended MGK's right to interpret his experience as he wished, while many critics and social commentators dismissed the explanation as deflection, arguing that interpersonal issues, alleged infidelity claims, and the pressures of celebrity scrutiny are more plausible causes of the couple's breakdown.

The thread of scepticism is visible across comment sections and social feeds that re-host clips from the podcast.

Relationship Timeline and Public Context

The couple's romance, which began publicly in 2020 and produced a high-profile engagement in January 2022, grew controversial over time for its intensity and for rituals the pair discussed in public, including previously reported instances of symbolic blood-sharing that drew media attention and comment from journalists and interviewers. These earlier revelations remain part of the cultural backdrop to any discussion about the relationship.

Fox and MGK announced a pregnancy in November 2024 and, according to multiple outlets, separated around late November/December 2024 during a Thanksgiving trip; media reports said the split followed Fox's discovery of 'upsetting material' on MGK's phone, though neither party publicly agreed on a precise narrative at the time.

The pair went on to welcome their daughter in March 2025, naming her Saga Blade Fox-Baker; in recent months, both have described a co-parenting arrangement, even as media interest has remained intense.

GK's insistence that, despite everything, he still prays for the best for Megan and their daughter — a reminder that the spectacle masks real people trying to navigate a painful, private chapter.