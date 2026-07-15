MAGA Republican Scott Perry has launched a blistering attack on his own party, demanding that vulnerable colleagues 'quit being scared' and support fresh health care cuts to bankroll a controversial new $70 billion Pentagon spending package.

The ultimatum from the Pennsylvania Representative has ignited a fierce internal row within the House of Representatives, where the GOP is currently deadlocked over a funding plan inextricably linked to Donald Trump's SAVE America Act.

Whilst hardliners maintain that the defence increase is non-negotiable, members representing swing districts warn that another round of deep cuts to social safety nets, following the electoral fallout of 2025's 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act', could prove politically toxic.

As the House remains stalled by conservative holdouts, Perry's dismissal of moderate concerns has deepened the divide, leaving party leadership struggling to manage a conference increasingly at war with itself.

Cuts First, Questions Later

According to accounts of internal discussions, Senate Republicans and House members from other swing seats have been warning colleagues not to finance Trump's latest war package by dipping back into health care money.

They say cutting health care to bankroll the Pentagon is wildly unpopular with voters in competitive districts and would trigger a tangle of procedural votes and amendments that could blow the whole bill apart on the House floor.

Perry's answer to those concerns has been blunt to the point of dismissive. When told that frontline Republicans fear the political backlash from more health care cuts, he reportedly snapped: 'Quit being scared and get to work.'

In his view, the problem with the current $70 billion proposal is not the size of the defence increase, nor its link to the SAVE America Act, but the absence of sharp enough cuts elsewhere to cover it.

Perry is not speaking from a position of comfort. He became notorious as one of the most prominent 2020 election conspiracy theorists in Congress, helping Trump in efforts to overturn the presidential result.

Local observers now see him as the most vulnerable Republican incumbent in Pennsylvania, hardly the profile of someone who would usually tell other swing-seat members to toughen up.

MAGA Rep Versus Moderates Over War Funding And Health Care

This is only the latest front in what has become a semi-permanent civil war inside the House Republican conference. On one side sit hardline Trump loyalists who are relaxed about risking marginal seats to satisfy his agenda. On the other side are Republicans from suburban and battleground districts who have to explain these votes to constituents who rely on Medicaid and other health care support.

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News described the no-cuts Pentagon proposal as an attempt to 'avoid a war with the moderates.'

NEWS in @PunchbowlNews AM



HOUSE REPUBLICANS are discussing sending nearly $70B to the Pentagon -- without offsetting the spending with corresponding cuts.



Would avoid a war with the moderates. But some House Republicans are saying why take this risk if the Senate could ignore… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 14, 2026

Moderates are still looking over their shoulders at the fallout from the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act', Trump's earlier flagship measure that pulled more than $1 trillion from Medicaid. Its long-term effects are not even fully felt yet.

Perry and fellow hardliners are unimpressed. They see reluctance to slash domestic spending as weakness, and some have openly questioned why the House should run this risk when the Senate is under no obligation to touch such a bill.

As one Capitol veteran put it, some Republicans are asking, in effect, why march into a political buzzsaw if the other chamber might simply ignore the whole thing.

Trump's SAVE America Push And The Frozen House

Donald Trump has been using his clout with House Republicans to insist that the SAVE America Act be welded onto big-ticket legislation like the Pentagon funding package. The act contains tough new voting restrictions that he wants at the top of Congress's agenda, even though there are nowhere near enough votes to get it through the Senate.

He has already shown he is willing to put other priorities on hold to keep up the pressure.

Trump has, for example, allowed a major bipartisan housing bill to become law without his signature, a symbolic protest aimed at leaders dragging their feet on his demands.

Inside the House, a small band of hardliners has gone further, blocking the adoption of the chamber's rules package until Trump's wishes are met. For days, the House has been unable to advance routine legislation because this faction is dug in behind the SAVE America push.

The latest clash began as House Republican leaders explored sending a Pentagon funding package to the floor without offsetting cuts, hoping to spare moderates in battleground districts another brutal vote against popular domestic programmes.

The emerging proposal would steer roughly $70 billion in new funding to the Department of Defence and bolt it to Trump's SAVE America Act, a package of voting restrictions he wants treated as a top priority. That strategy was designed as a political shield for members who are still nursing the scars of backing Trump's earlier 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act', which slashed more than $1 trillion from Medicaid and has since become electoral poison in many districts. It can be recalled that those Medicaid cuts have quietly vanished from Republican campaign messaging as voters turned sharply against them. Into that delicate attempt to avoid another health care war has stepped the MAGA wing.

For the moment, the House remains paralysed. As leadership scrambles to find a compromise that avoids another brutal vote against popular social programmes, the MAGA wing remains dug in. With no consensus in sight, the party appears poised to remain trapped in a self-inflicted cycle of procedural gridlock, with the future of the Pentagon funding package and the political health of its most vulnerable members hanging in the balance.