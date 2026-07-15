Donald Trump was mocked online on Monday, 13 July, after a video posted by his aide Margo Martin showed the president receiving a custom IndyCar racing helmet at the White House during an event promoting the upcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington, D.C.

Trump hosted drivers and organisers of the new Freedom 250, an IndyCar race planned for 22–23 August on a street circuit in the US capital. The race is billed as part of America's semiquincentennial celebrations and is expected to send cars hurtling down Pennsylvania Avenue at more than 190 mph. Trump, flanked by IndyCar champions Alex Palou and Felix Rosenqvist, watched a pit stop demonstration and posed beside the machinery as staffers, including his loyal special assistant and communications adviser Martin, worked the angles for social media.

Martin later uploaded her own footage to Instagram and X, showing Penske Corporation chief executive Roger Penske presenting Trump with a red, white and blue helmet emblazoned with an image of the White House. She captioned it: '@POTUS is gifted his very own Grand Prix helmet,' adding an American flag emoji.

.@POTUS is gifted his very own Grand Prix helmet 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hFtfn1uiC2 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) July 13, 2026

The response was not the glossy celebration she appeared to be aiming for. Within minutes, replies on X veered away from motorsport and into ridicule about Trump, his health and his appearance. What was presumably meant to be a bit of harmless presidential pageantry turned into another pile‑on in his permanently polarised online comment section.

One user sneered that the racing helmet was 'also called a dunce cap.' Another referenced the date and Trump's past mishaps, writing: 'Funny he really could have needed that helmet 2 years ago on exactly today literally.' The typo‑strewn delivery did nothing to blunt the intent.

Others went straight for Trump's size and the long‑running argument over his weight. 'It won't fit that yuge dome,' one commenter wrote, riffing on Trump's own distinctive pronunciation of 'huge.' Someone else abandoned the jokes and fired off a rebuke aimed at his wealth, saying: 'America is thrilled when the rich keep getting richer. Tell the president to sell the helmet and donate the money to a kid somewhere that doesn't have enough to eat tonight.'

A fifth reply took aim at his hygiene, saying: 'Now he won't have to smell himself.' That last line tapped directly into the swirl of speculation that has attached itself to Trump's health, stamina and private life as he remains a dominant political figure.

Donald Trump's Health Figures Put Under the Microscope

The focus on Trump's body is not entirely invented by his critics. According to his most recent official medical report released by the White House, he weighs 238 pounds, or about 108 kg, and stands 6 ft 3 in tall. That gives him a Body Mass Index of 29.7, nudging the upper end of the 'overweight' bracket.

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On paper, at least, his doctors insist the numbers are not a cause for alarm. In a medical assessment released in mid‑2026, White House physicians declared Trump to be in 'excellent health.' They did, however, record a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, a benign circulatory issue that can cause minor swelling in the legs. The report stated that he takes aspirin and cholesterol‑lowering medication.

None of that has stopped his opponents questioning his mental sharpness or physical endurance, particularly as he continues to appear at high‑energy events and rallies. Online, those doubts are often weaponised in the language of personal insult, as Martin's helmet video amply demonstrated. It is worth stressing that aside from the official medical reports, the harsher characterisations circulating on social media are unverified and should be treated as exactly that.

The same day the helmet clip was posted, Trump's 'disgusting bedroom habits' were being pored over elsewhere online, with critics attempting to stitch together a broader narrative about ageing, vanity and alleged decline. Nothing in those more salacious claims has been confirmed, and no corroborating official documents have been produced, so they remain in the realm of gossip rather than evidence‑based reporting.

Margo Martin's Video Adds to a Pattern Around Donald Trump

The latest backlash also slots neatly into a broader pattern around Trump's public image. Every carefully staged moment risks immediate reframing by his detractors, and Martin, who has become something of an in‑house documentarian of Trumpworld, often finds herself in the firing line when that happens.

Her behind‑the‑scenes footage is designed to present an image of a vigorous, engaged president presiding over big‑ticket cultural moments. Recently he hosted the UFC Freedom 250 fight night, another made‑for‑television spectacle.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix, which will be the first IndyCar race to run on the National Mall, is being promoted as a patriotic, open‑access event, with organisers promising free general admission despite the obvious risk of traffic chaos in central Washington.

For Trump's supporters, these events show a leader plugged into American sport and spectacle, comfortable among billionaires and elite athletes. For his critics, as the helmet furore underlines, they offer fresh opportunities to question his priorities and poke at perceived vanity.

The Penske‑branded helmet itself was meant as a straightforward corporate‑political gift, the sort of thing that appears in glass cases in presidential libraries. Online, it became something else entirely, a prop in a running joke about a man whose every public step is now accompanied by a chorus of people eager to mock how he looks, how he moves and what he might smell like.

Whether that kind of personal commentary actually shifts political opinion is another question. What is clear is that, in 2026, even a ceremonial piece of racing kit can turn into a referendum on Trump's body and the story his critics think it tells.