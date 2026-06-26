On Capitol Hill this week, President Donald Trump erupted in what one Republican described as 'blind rage' during a closed-door lunch with GOP senators in Washington, tearing into his own party over their refusal to pass his flagship elections bill, the Save America Act. The confrontation, which took place in the US Senate, saw Trump clash directly with senior Republicans as he demanded support for legislation that would require all voters to show identification and proof of US citizenship before casting a ballot.

The Save America Act has already been approved by the House of Representatives but has stalled in the Senate, where a number of Republicans are wary of backing a measure that, critics say, undermines the constitutional authority of the 50 states to run their own elections. Democrats have lined up firmly against it, arguing the bill is a thinly veiled attempt to make voting harder for minority communities and other groups more likely to vote Democratic.

According to reporting from iNews correspondent Simon Marks, the working lunch turned into a bruising, hour-long shouting match, with Trump repeatedly talking over Senate Minority Leader John Thune as he pressed Republicans to fall in line. Marks said Trump accused leading GOP figures of betrayal, in part because they had supported legislation earlier in the week that would limit his ability to escalate conflict with Iran.

Trump's 'Mad As A Murder Hornet' Showdown Over The Save America Act

The news came after multiple senators emerged from the lunch describing an atmosphere far removed from routine party haggling. Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana told reporters Trump had been 'mad as a murder hornet' during the exchange, an image that quickly did the rounds in Washington political circles. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas tried to put a more diplomatic gloss on it, calling the discussions 'spirited.'

Behind closed doors, though, it appears to have been more than just spirited. Marks reported that the president got into a blazing, face-to-face row with Senator Bill Cassidy, also of Louisiana, a particularly personal encounter given Trump had previously backed efforts to oust Cassidy in the GOP primaries. The confrontation underscored the awkward reality many Republican senators now live with: a party base that still revolves around Trump, and a legislative agenda that does not always match his instincts or his political fears.

Thune, who has been trying to manage expectations inside the caucus, emerged to deliver a blunt assessment. He said he had repeatedly told Trump that the votes simply are not there to pass the Save America Act in the Senate, given united Democratic opposition. 'That's not a conclusion, obviously, he would like to see us draw, but that's what I have to say,' Thune told reporters afterwards.

Democrats argue the bill is not about election security at all, but about voter suppression. They say imposing stricter ID and citizenship requirements will make it harder for poorer voters, students and racial minorities to cast ballots. Republicans publicly pitch the Save America Act as a way to secure elections and prevent non-citizens from voting, but several GOP senators appear wary of being the ones who hand Trump an aggressively polarising win on voting rules months before the midterms.

Midterm Panic And Trump's 'Blind Rage' Over Election Rules

It can be recalled that Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on election outcomes that do not favour him, from his claims of widespread fraud in 2020 to his insistence that any future contest is only legitimate if Republicans win. Marks argued that Wednesday's outburst on Capitol Hill was not just anger, but fear. In his reporting, he wrote that Trump's 'blind rage' reflects both the party's 'dimming prospects' in November and the president's apparent determination 'to do whatever it takes to bully, bluster and bludgeon his own party into supporting his efforts to rig the election.'

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Marks's characterisations of Trump's state of mind, so take everything lightly. What is clear, however, is that the president is tying himself ever more tightly to the mechanics of how and where Americans vote. The Save America Act is only one strand of a much broader Republican push to shape the electorate before voters even reach the polling station.

For starters, Marks pointed to what he called 'feverish efforts' by Republicans to redraw congressional maps after an April Supreme Court decision that significantly weakened the protections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. That ruling, he argued, opened the door to aggressive gerrymandering that can blunt the voting power of minority communities, especially across the American South.

'Across the south, Republicans are now forcing minority voters, who usually back Democrats, into new districts where their voting power will be diluted,' Marks reported. In his telling, the redistricting drive and the Save America Act sit on the same continuum, a set of overlapping strategies to shape who votes, and how much their vote counts, before a single ballot is tallied.

Republican officials publicly insist their map-drawing, and the Save America Act, are about fair representation and secure elections. Voting rights groups say the opposite, accusing the party of engineering the landscape so that competitive districts disappear and communities of colour are spread thinly across multiple seats, diluting their influence. It is technical stuff on paper, but it translates into very real power in Congress.

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Trump, meanwhile, is not hiding his conditions for accepting November's verdict. Marks reported that the president is making 'no bones' about his intention to respect the outcome of the midterms only if Republicans win. The implication is hard to miss, particularly after the chaos that followed his refusal to concede defeat in 2020.

The stakes are personal as well as political. As Marks noted, Trump understands that if Democrats take control of the House of Representatives, they will have the power next year to launch impeachment proceedings against him and top members of his cabinet. That prospect alone would be enough to make any president anxious. In Trump's case, according to those who were in the room with him this week, it has spilled over into something closer to panic.

The question hanging over Washington now is whether Republican senators will bow to that pressure or dig in. On current numbers, the Save America Act does not have the votes to clear the Senate. Trump has rarely taken no for an answer. That is where the real fight begins.