Donald Trump's temper reportedly boiled over in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday when he clashed with Republican senators over limits on his war powers against Iran, with Louisiana's Bill Cassidy emerging as the unlikely figure willing to shout back at the president behind closed doors.

The Republican‑controlled Senate recently backed bipartisan war powers legislation ordering Trump to end the conflict with Iran or seek explicit congressional approval to continue it, a move that amounted to the sharpest public rebuke yet of his authority from within his own party. The vote underlined a widening rift between Trump and a small but stubborn group of Republican senators who are no longer prepared to simply nod along, particularly on questions of war, law and long‑term financial promises.

At that private meeting on Capitol Hill, Trump confronted the Republican majority and pressed them to explain why they had voted to limit his power to wage war. According to Senator Bill Cassidy, the exchange escalated fast. He was one of only four Republicans, alongside Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul, who joined Democrats to back the war powers resolution.

'He was asking why anybody would vote for the power's accident. I said, 'Is that a rhetorical question, or you want to know?' He goes, 'I want to know,'' Cassidy told the Daily Mail. Another source claimed Cassidy ended up 'yelling' at Trump during the confrontation.

Cassidy said he then tried to set out his reasoning. 'We've not been briefed on how it's going, that the stated objectives don't appear to be achieved, and it appears... that it's not going as well as we're being told,' he recalled. Trump, he added, responded with 'something negative' that the senator interpreted as an attempt to bully him.

'I'm not going to be bullied when I feel like I'm asking a question the American people need to know. And so, at that point, it began to escalate,' Cassidy said.

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Bill Cassidy, Trump And The Iran War Argument

Bill Cassidy is not a natural rebel. A gastroenterologist by training and a conventional conservative on most issues, he has spent much of his Senate career operating firmly inside the Republican mainstream. That is partly what makes his break with Trump over Iran, and later over domestic policy, more striking than the usual sniping from long‑standing critics.

The war powers vote, backed by a Republican‑led Senate, ordered Trump to either end US military involvement in the Iran conflict or come back to Congress for approval. That is basic constitutional stuff, but in Trump world it landed as disloyalty bordering on treachery. Cassidy's argument in the room, as he tells it, was simple: senators had not been properly briefed, they doubted the mission's progress, and they were no longer willing to sign a blank cheque for open‑ended war.

His decision to say that directly to Trump's face, in a room full of Republican colleagues, and then admit publicly that the exchange turned into what one source called a 'screaming match,' speaks to a broader shift. Cassidy has already been punished by Trump's camp, losing a Republican primary earlier this year to a Trump‑backed challenger. That defeat appears to have freed him further.

There is a slightly mad quality to the idea that limiting a president's unilateral war powers is now seen as a fringe Republican position. Yet here we are, and Cassidy has picked his side.

Bill Cassidy's 'Big Idea' On Social Security

Away from the drama over Iran, Cassidy is also determined to use his remaining time in office to push another awkward topic that most colleagues would rather leave until after the next election, or preferably never: how to shore up Social Security before it starts paying out less than promised.

Earlier this month, Cassidy laid out what he called his 'big idea' to reform Social Security. He wants the US government to invest 1.5 trillion dollars over five years in a separate investment fund, distinct from the existing Social Security trust funds. Over the next 65 to 70 years, he told the outlet, that fund would grow to cover roughly 60 to 65 per cent of Social Security's unfunded accrued liability.

'All risk is borne by the fund; people would get their promised benefits,' Cassidy said in an interview. The proposal, he argues, would help fill the looming gap identified by the Social Security trustees, who reported earlier this month that the Old‑Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund can pay full scheduled benefits only until the fourth quarter of 2032. After that point, it will be able to cover about 78 per cent of scheduled benefits.

Those are dry numbers, but the politics around them are anything but. After the trustees' report, House Speaker Mike Johnson, another Louisiana Republican, urged his party to act on Social Security reform if it still controls Congress in 2027. Some Republican senators instantly flinched.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri said talk of addressing or reforming Social Security makes him 'nervous,' adding that 'addressed' or 'reformed' is usually code for 'cut.' 'I'm not in favour of that,' he said earlier this month.

Cassidy insists that is not what he is proposing. He has teamed up with Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democrats Dick Durbin and Tim Kaine, urging colleagues in a joint statement on 10 June to confront the 2032 deadline. 'Join us in doing what we were elected to do, legislate on hard issues and protect this lifeline program for our kids and grandkids,' they said.

Three of the four, including Cassidy, are leaving the Senate. Cassidy finished third in a GOP primary last month behind Trump‑backed Representative Julia Letlow and Louisiana state treasurer John Fleming. Tillis, who has also clashed with Trump, announced his retirement last summer. It is perhaps no coincidence that the people most prepared to touch the Social Security live wire are those already heading for the exit.

Cassidy's model for his fund is the National Railroad Retirement Investment Fund, created by Congress in 2001 to allow a federal trust to invest railroad workers' pensions in private securities. That history gives him something to point to when critics warn of risk and market volatility, though it will not settle the argument.

'If it doesn't pass this Congress, I am speaking to colleagues who will be here next Congress and seeing who's interested in kind of carrying the torch,' he said of the plan.

Whether those colleagues will want to pick up a torch that has already burned one of their own with Trump's base is another question. But on war powers and Social Security alike, Bill Cassidy looks set to spend his final months in the Senate doing the unfashionable stuff many in his party would rather ignore.