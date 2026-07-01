A revolt inside Speaker Mike Johnson's razor-thin Republican majority on Tuesday sank a procedural rule that would have paired Donald Trump's top voter ID bill with the annual defence package, exposing a fractured coalition weeks before the 4th of July recess.

The US House rejected the measure 198-224 on 30 June, with 13 Republicans crossing the aisle and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise switching to 'no' as a procedural move to preserve the option of bringing the vote back. The failure froze the chamber for a second straight week.

The rule would have 'MIRVed' the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act with the $1.15 trillion (£869 billion) National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a manoeuvre that packages unrelated bills into one bundle for the Senate. Trump has demanded the Senate pass the SAVE America Act, which requires proof of citizenship to register and photo ID to vote in federal elections.

The Full List of Republican Defectors

The 13 GOP lawmakers who joined every Democrat in blocking the rule were:

Tim Burchett of Tennessee

Eric Burlison of Missouri

Eli Crane of Arizona

Randy Fine of Florida

Andy Harris of Maryland

Anna Paulina Luna of Florida

Max Miller of Ohio

Chip Roy of Texas

Keith Self of Texas

Victoria Spartz of Indiana

Mike Turner of Ohio

Thomas Massie of Kentucky

Lauren Boebert of Colorado

Three Camps, Three Reasons

The defection was not a single ideological revolt. Luna, who led the loudest camp, wanted the SAVE America Act written directly into the base text of the NDAA rather than bolted on as a separate package. She warned on X that Johnson's method was 'a procedural head fake' that would 'guarantee the Senate will easily take out SAVE America from the NDAA'.

Turner, Miller, and Spartz voted no over an unrelated fight to restore pensions for Delphi salaried retirees, a battle over benefits lost in the 2009 auto industry collapse. Turner's amendment funding the pensions was not ruled in order by leadership.

Roy told reporters his vote had less to do with voter ID than with pressuring leadership to bring up border security legislation. He and other conservatives said GOP leaders had privately committed to advancing a border bill by Independence Day.

Trump Warned Them, They Voted Anyway

Trump personally called on House Republicans last week to stop killing procedural votes, posting on Truth Social after a meeting with Johnson that members should 'unify' and stop 'grandstanding'. The president had earlier demanded using must-pass bills like the NDAA to pressure the Senate on the SAVE America Act, though hardliners like Luna rejected Johnson's specific merger method anyway.

Johnson, working with a 218-212 majority, needs near-unanimous Republican support on any rule vote. 'This is life with a small margin, small majority,' he told reporters. 'We'll work through it.'

What Happens Before the 2026 Midterms

The failure delays more than 300 NDAA amendments, including Ukraine security aid, transgender troop policy, and the Trump-backed rebrand of the Pentagon as the Department of War. It also stalls the SAVE America Act ahead of the 2026 midterms, the last realistic window to change federal voter registration rules before Election Day.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has dismissed calls to eliminate the filibuster to pass the bill, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Republicans had made the defence bill 'highly partisan in ways that are irresponsible' for national security. Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts said there is 'a zero percent chance the SAVE Act ends up in the NDAA'.

For voters in the 13 defectors' districts, the reasons their representatives torpedoed the procedural rule, rather than Trump's top voting bill itself, matter as much as the vote.