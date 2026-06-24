Tucker Carlson, one of the most influential voices in conservative media, has officially announced that he will no longer support the Republican Party, as US President Donald Trump has abandoned the principles that helped fuel the America First movement.

The bombshell declaration, made during a recent appearance on the Can't Be Censored podcast, marks a historic break between a central figure of the modern right and the Republican Party he has defended for over three decades.

Carlson's departure is directly linked to the ongoing conflict in Iran, which he describes as a betrayal of the America First principles that defined Trump's political rise. Carlson stated that his disillusionment began in February, when the president authorised military action, and has since soured into a complete rejection of the party's current trajectory.

Carlson argued that the conflict with Iran could mark the beginning of the end for Trump's influence in American politics, claiming the military confrontation is becoming a growing liability for the president.

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Carlson Declares MAGA's Future 'Over'

Speaking to Sky News, Carlson, the conservative commentator who last week announced his split from the Republican Party, said he had cautioned Trump early in the crisis that deeper involvement in the conflict risked undermining both his reputation and the political movement that helped propel him back to power.

'Of course it's the end ... and I said this to him in February,' Carlson stated. 'I said what he already knew. I mean Trump is smart and I didn't tell Trump anything that he didn't know and understand... He understands big picture politics as well,' he added.

Carlson also suggested that the political movement had effectively reached its breaking point when asked about the long-term impact of the Iran conflict on the MAGA movement. 'There is no future of the MAGA movement,' he said.

A MAGA Civil War Over Iran

The Iran conflict has exposed competing visions within Trump's political coalition. One faction remains loyal to the president regardless of policy changes, while another believes the movement's anti-war identity should take precedence over loyalty to any single leader.

Carlson has repeatedly warned that the war could damage Trump's standing among supporters who backed his pledge to avoid new foreign conflicts. As tensions escalated, Carlson said he privately and publicly cautioned the president that military action against Iran could come to define his presidency.

'What's the Bush presidency about? It's about the Iraq war and the financial collapse of 2008. Those are its defining facts. And that will be you. It doesn't matter what else ... you're the Iran war guy if you do this. He knew that. Boy, did he know that. But he did it anyways,' Carlson stated.

The dispute has become a test of what America First actually means in practice. Trump and his allies have defended their actions as necessary for national interests, while critics within the movement argue that intervention abroad contradicts the very message that propelled the president back to power.

What Happens Next?

The long-term political consequences remain unclear, but the divide is becoming harder to ignore. Carlson has suggested that the Iran conflict could leave lasting damage not only to Trump's reputation but also to the future of the MAGA movement itself.

Even so, Trump continues to command substantial support among Republican voters. While prominent figures have broken ranks, there is little evidence that the president's core base has abandoned him in large numbers. Nevertheless, the public criticism from former allies highlights growing unease within sections of the movement.

One of Trump's most recognisable supporters now argues that the president has drifted away from the very principles that made him a political force, warning that the conflict in Iran could deepen tensions within the America First movement.

Carlson's critique suggests that for a significant segment of the conservative base, the cost of this conflict is not just measured in geopolitical terms, but in the potential dissolution of the political movement that promised a different path.