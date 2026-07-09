President Donald Trump rejected $227 million (£169 million) in disaster aid requests from New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island on 2 July, leaving four Democratic-led states to absorb the costs of a deadly February blizzard just two days after he approved federal relief for six Republican-led states.

The denials reveal a striking gap in how disaster money now flows. Rhode Island documented $19 million (£14 million) in storm damage, roughly 10 times what it needed to qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance, according to an analysis by POLITICO's E&E News. Louisiana, by contrast, received $8.6 million (£6.4 million) for a tropical storm, a figure roughly equal to its qualification threshold.

For residents, the stakes are practical rather than partisan. Disaster declarations pay for rebuilt roads, restored utilities, and household recovery grants. Without them, those costs fall on local taxes and out-of-pocket repairs, no matter how anyone voted.

Blue States Cleared the Bar and Still Lost Out

All four denied states exceeded FEMA's damage threshold, according to the agency's own estimates. New Jersey documented $84.4 million (£63 million) in eligible damage against a threshold of roughly $18.5 million (£13.8 million), the state's lawmakers said. New York recorded $79 million (£59 million) and Massachusetts $45 million (£33.5 million), according to officials from those states.

POLITICO's reporting shows Trump has approved just 23% of disaster requests from states with a Democratic governor and two Democratic senators during his current term, compared with 89% from states where Republicans hold those offices.

A Blizzard That Hit Like a Hurricane

Rhode Island's request stemmed from a record-breaking storm on 22 and 23 February that dumped 37.9 inches (96.3 cm) of snow in 24 hours and produced 74 mph (119 km/h) wind gusts. The blizzard killed two people, sent hundreds to emergency rooms, and cut power to tens of thousands of homes, the state's congressional delegation said in a letter to Trump.

'It is unacceptable to politicize the disaster declaration process,' the four Democratic lawmakers wrote, demanding a reversal.

Governor Dan McKee confirmed he will appeal. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she would also challenge the denial, telling reporters 'it is the federal government's responsibility to help in these disasters'. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey plans to appeal as well, a state emergency management spokesperson said.

Praise for Republicans in Approval Announcements

Trump announced more than $846 million (£631 million) in disaster aid on Truth Social on 30 June, repeatedly crediting Republican politicians he has endorsed. Announcing $22.6 million (£16.8 million) for Wisconsin, he named Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany rather than Democratic Governor Tony Evers, who requested the aid. His Kansas announcement similarly omitted Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

White House Insists Politics Played No Part

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said there is 'no politicization' in Trump's disaster decisions and that he reviews requests more thoroughly than any previous administration. FEMA said snowstorm damage must be 'genuinely extraordinary' to qualify and that East Coast states are expected to handle major snowstorms on their own.

Congress rejected that reasoning in January, when a bipartisan spending measure affirmed that snowstorms remain eligible for federal relief. New Jersey Senator Andy Kim and 15 other Democrats have demanded White House documents explaining how the decisions are made. Until answers arrive, four states that cleared every threshold are left waiting, and paying.