The massive delay in delivery from author George R.R. Martin has driven the faithful to extremes, turning the anticipation into a global guessing game. No longer are fans content with simple forum theories; in a desperate search for resolution, we have turned to the powerful oracles of the modern age: Artificial Intelligence.

Trained on a staggering volume of text, including the entirety of the published canon, leading AI models like ChatGPT, Grok, Claude, Meta, and Gemini have been asked the ultimate question: How will the penultimate chapter of the saga begin to wrap up the endless twists of Westeros?

The responses are not only compelling but often wildly divergent, offering a fascinating contrast between cyclical tragedy, bloody chaos, and political rebirth. Let's delve into the dark and dramatic futures these machine prophets foresee for the key players of The Winds of Winter.

The Divided Destiny of Jon Snow in The Winds of Winter

The fate of Jon Snow, slain at the close of A Dance with Dragons, is arguably the most crucial starting point for The Winds of Winter. Every AI model agrees he will be resurrected by Melisandre's fire magic, but they differ sharply on his subsequent humanity and destiny.

Jon's assassination came after he chose to break his vows as Lord Commander of the Night's Watch to lead a march south against the Boltons, an act of treason that was met with daggers from his own men, including Bowen Marsh.

ChatGPT and Grok believe Jon will return profoundly changed, losing 'some of his humanity, turning him into a cold and calculating figure'. This Jon, burdened by duty over lineage, will ultimately sacrifice himself and die defeating the Others—a tragic end.

Grok adds a political twist, seeing him reclaim Winterfell and be declared King in the North, rejecting the Iron Throne completely, only to be 'horrified' by the discovery of his true parentage.

In contrast, Meta views Jon's return as purely heroic, foreseeing him unite the realm as the rightful Targaryen heir and wield Lightbringer, the legendary sword associated with Azor Ahai. This division sets up the book's central tension: will Jon be a cold, calculating tragic figure or a shining, uniting saviour?

Daenerys Targaryen's Descent: The Mad Queen Prophecies in The Winds of Winter

The predictions for Daenerys Targaryen uniformly point towards a path of moral compromise, mirroring the darkest speculation from the Game of Thrones television series. The question isn't if she will fall, but how far.

ChatGPT forecasts a path of 'moral corruption'. She will return to Westeros 'not as a saviour... but as a destroyer, seemingly following in the footsteps of her father, King Aerys II.' Her dragons are expected to 'devastate cities, perhaps King's Landing or Oldtown,' culminating in her death, possibly by Jon or Bran's hand, or perhaps through self-sacrifice to end the Long Night.

Grok provides the most apocalyptic vision, suggesting Dany will land in the Stormlands or Reach, then 'sack King's Landing as she fights Aegon VI or fAegon.' She will win, but 'the city will collapse, turning it into another Harrenhal.'

Grok believes she will sit on the 'melted Iron Throne' only to hear the horns of winter, realising too late that the White Walkers are the true enemy. Aegon VI (or fAegon, standing for 'False Aegon' as he is believed by many to be a pretender) is the mysterious claimant to the Iron Throne who invaded Westeros with the Golden Company, adding an immediate rival to Dany's claim.

Gemini concurs that the arrival of Aegon VI will trigger a 'second Dance of the Dragons,' setting up a massive clash before Dany even confronts the White Walkers.

The Lannister Downfall and the Fate of The Winds of Winter

The twin fates of Cersei and Jaime Lannister are inextricably linked by the valonqar prophecy, and the AI models offer complex, bittersweet resolutions for the twins. The valonqar prophecy, given to Cersei as a child, foretells that she will be killed by her 'little brother' (the High Valyrian word for younger sibling is gender-neutral).

Every AI agrees Cersei's end is imminent. ChatGPT expects her to cause the destruction of King's Landing via caches of wildfire, with her demise symbolising the 'end of Lannister hubris.' Jaime's fate, the models believe, is tied to his redemption. ChatGPT foresees Jaime stopping her madness by killing her, dying alongside his twin, and becoming a 'redeemed hero, but still a misunderstood one.'

Grok provides the most vengeful arc for Tyrion, who is expected to not only orchestrate the downfall of Casterly Rock but also kill Cersei as 'revenge for Tysha'—a chilling nod to his first wife. However, in Grok's version, Tyrion is consumed by villainy, standing atop the ruins of Red Keep holding a Valyrian steel coin, realising 'that he's the villain.'

The Ultimate Conclusion: Destruction or Democracy?

The ultimate fate of Westeros reveals the greatest divergence among the AI forecasts. Will the realm be destroyed, or will a new political dawn arrive?

Cyclical Tragedy (ChatGPT): The Iron Throne will be destroyed, symbolically and literally. The White Walkers will be defeated not through annihilation, but balance restored. The Long Night ends, but 'civilizations will be left in ruins', and Westeros will splinter back into smaller, regional kingdoms.

The Iron Throne will be destroyed, symbolically and literally. The White Walkers will be defeated not through annihilation, but balance restored. The Long Night ends, but 'civilizations will be left in ruins', and Westeros will splinter back into smaller, regional kingdoms. Contained Conflict (Meta): The White Walkers, including the Night King, will be defeated and banished from Westeros. The Iron Throne will remain, with either Bran or Jon as king, suggesting a continuation of the monarchical system but with a 'new system of governance'.

The White Walkers, including the Night King, will be defeated and banished from Westeros. The Iron Throne will remain, with either Bran or Jon as king, suggesting a continuation of the monarchical system but with a 'new system of governance'. Bittersweet Rebirth (Claude): The Iron Throne will 'either be destroyed or become obsolete towards the end of the book'. Claude suggests a new political system will arise, 'a more democratic government that will reflect the need for unity within Westeros'.

Whether the conclusion arrives as a bloody civil war or a negotiated democracy, one thing is clear: the AI tools have confirmed the relentless march towards tragedy, betrayal, and political upheaval that defines A Song of Ice and Fire. The only certainty is that readers will continue to make 'predictions and speculations' until Martin finally graces us with The Winds of Winter.

After years of waiting and dozens of competing theories, the combined predictions of today's leading AI models underscore a single, tragic certainty: The Winds of Winter will deliver unparalleled chaos, culminating in betrayal, destruction, and moral decay for Westeros's most beloved figures.

Whether the final chapter ends in democratic reform or total ruin, the paths of Jon, Daenerys, and the Lannisters are paved with blood, fire, and ice. The machines have spoken, but only George R.R. Martin holds the true scroll of fate.