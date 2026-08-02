Google quietly retired one of its most notorious interview rituals after realising it did little more than flatter its own staff, according to the company's former head of human resources. The tech giant, long famed for asking brainteasers in job interviews at its California headquarters and beyond, once used a logic puzzle known as the 'prisoner hat' riddle and reportedly would not hire candidates who failed to crack it.

TikTok creator and maths educator Tanya Zakowich, who posts as @pinkpencilmath, resurfaced the riddle in a recent video, telling her followers it was a 'super classic' puzzle that used to feature in Google interviews. Her post revived an old debate about how Silicon Valley screens its talent and whether riddles ever truly predicted who would thrive inside the company.

Google's love affair with fiendish interview questions tapered off more than a decade ago. In 2013, then–senior vice president of people operations Laszlo Bock said that such brainteasers were 'a complete waste of time.' They did not, he said, 'predict anything' about future performance, and their main practical effect was, in his words, to 'make the interviewer feel smart.' The remark landed with unusual candour in an industry that had built a mystique around the idea that only the hyper-analytical and unflappable could make it through the door.

How Google's Prisoner Hat Riddle Worked

In her TikTok breakdown, Zakowich sets out the puzzle in plain terms. Four prisoners are lined up on a staircase, all facing in the same direction. A brick wall cuts off the fourth prisoner from the others, so he cannot see anyone, and no one can see him.

Prisoner 1 is at the back of the visible line and can see prisoners 2 and 3. Prisoner 2 can see only prisoner 3. Prisoners 3 and 4 see no one at all.

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Each of the four is wearing a hat. They are told there are exactly two black hats and two white hats, but none of them knows which colour sits on their own head. The rules are tight. No turning around. No stepping out of line. No removing hats. The guard tells them to shout out the colour of their own hat the moment they are certain. Anyone who guesses wrong, the old story goes, pays with their life.

The question Google would pose is simple enough to state but tricky in practice. Who is the first to call out the correct answer and how do they know?

Zakowich's video invited viewers to reason it through. The comments filled up with attempts. One user wrote: 'Prisoner two. If both prisoner two and three were wearing the same hat, one would have known that he was wearing the other hat. But since he didn't, two knows that.' Another added a similar take, arguing that prisoner 2 can 'use one's silence to infer that two and three have different colour hats.'

Not all responses were entirely straight-faced. 'Four because he knew no one was looking at him so he took his hat off to look,' one commenter joked, neatly ignoring the rules. Another user, apparently a teacher, noted: 'I used to give this riddle to my math students all the time. It's two because one didn't say anything so they know they're different from three.'

The Logic Behind Google's Favourite Brainteaser

According to puzzle site Puzzles and Riddles, which Zakowich cites, the official solution does indeed point to prisoner 2 labelled as B in their diagram.

Their explanation runs like this. If prisoners B and C, or 2 and 3, were wearing hats of the same colour, then prisoner A at the back of the line would immediately know his own. Since there are only two hats of each colour, seeing two identical hats in front of him would tell prisoner 1 that his must be the other colour. In that scenario he would shout straight away.

Because prisoner 1 stays silent, prisoners 2 and 3 can safely conclude that their hats cannot match. Prisoner 2 can see prisoner 3's hat, and once he has ruled out a match, he knows his own is the opposite colour. At that point, and only at that point, he can shout his answer with certainty.

It is clever, certainly, and it does test a kind of structured reasoning that looks superficially similar to debugging code or untangling a tricky systems problem. That sort of logic-chopping skill helped build the legend of Google interviews as gladiatorial contests of pure intellect, where only the sharpest, most inventive minds emerged with a job offer.

The company's own HR chief, though, eventually poured cold water on the myth. Bock's 2013 comments were a blunt admission that hiring on the basis of parable-like logic puzzles had not lived up to the hype. Google has since leaned more heavily on structured behavioural interviews and evidence of past performance, rather than whether a candidate can decode the colour of an invisible hat under pressure.

What Zakowich's TikTok shows is that the cultural fascination with those old puzzles has not vanished. For thousands of viewers, the riddle is simply fun. For veterans of the tech hiring circuit, it is also a reminder of how an industry once confused cleverness in the abstract with the much messier question of who can actually do the job.

Nothing in the revived discussion changes how Google currently hires and there is no confirmed evidence the prisoner hat riddle still appears in interviews, so the story of 'no hat, no job' should be taken with a grain of salt.