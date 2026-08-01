Ariana Grande's appearance in her new Petal music video has prompted renewed discussion on social media, with some fans expressing concern about the singer's weight while others urged people to stop commenting on her body.

Grande released the video for Petal, the title track from her eighth studio album, on Friday. The release follows her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Hate That I Made You Love Me, and presents a dark, stylised commentary on fame, identity and the pressures placed on women in the entertainment industry.

However, much of the online conversation shifted away from the video's themes and towards Grande's appearance, reigniting a debate that has followed the singer for several years.

A Violent Satire Overshadowed by Online Discussion

In the cinematic video, Grande portrays Pepper, an aspiring actress repeatedly rejected during Hollywood auditions.

A panel of studio executives criticises her as 'unmarketable', 'unattractive' and 'inauthentic', with one telling her, 'We miss the old you. Maybe you could go out and find her and come back and give it another shot?'

Pepper later returns carrying a chainsaw before violently attacking the executives in an exaggerated, horror-inspired sequence. She emerges covered in blood, where the other women waiting to audition respond with applause, underscoring the video's broader critique of the entertainment industry's treatment of women.

Despite the video's themes, many viewers focused instead on Grande's appearance.

Some social media users said they were worried about how thin the singer appeared, while others criticised what they described as continued public scrutiny of her body.

Several posts compared recent images of Grande with previous public appearances, while others argued that speculating about a person's health based solely on appearance was inappropriate.

Fans Divided Over Public Commentary

The reaction quickly split online.

Some viewers said discussions about Grande's appearance reflected genuine concern, while others argued that repeatedly commenting on her body crossed personal boundaries.

One user wrote that publicly speculating about someone's health was unhelpful, while another argued that people should respect Grande's repeated requests not to discuss her appearance.

As with previous debates surrounding the singer, the discussion reflected broader disagreements over where concern ends and intrusive commentary begins.

Grande Has Previously Asked People to Stop Commenting on Her Body

Grande has addressed public discussion of her appearance on several occasions.

In a 2024 interview with YouTuber Sally, she said people had become too comfortable commenting on other people's bodies.

Read more Ariana Grande 'Black Swan' Theory Goes Viral as Fans Spot Striking Similarities in 'Eternal Sunshine' Era Ariana Grande 'Black Swan' Theory Goes Viral as Fans Spot Striking Similarities in 'Eternal Sunshine' Era

'I think in today's society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn't have at all commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves,' she said.

Reflecting on growing up in the public eye, Grande added that she had heard criticism throughout her career.

'I've been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17,' she said.

'I've heard every version of what's wrong with me.'

Grande Previously Explained Why Earlier Photos Did Not Reflect Her Health

In a 2023 TikTok video, Grande responded to fans who said they preferred how she looked in older photographs.

She said those images were taken during what she described as one of the lowest periods of her life.

'I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn't my healthy,' she said.

Grande added that she did not feel obliged to explain herself but hoped her comments would remind people that health can look different from person to person.

No Public Information Has Confirmed Any Current Health Condition

Despite renewed speculation online, Grande has not publicly disclosed any current medical condition, and no diagnosis relating to her appearance has been confirmed.

In December, commentator Megyn Kelly claimed on her programme that Grande appeared 'very clearly anorexic'. Kelly, however, is not a medical professional, and her comments reflected her personal opinion rather than a medical assessment.

Grande has not publicly responded to the latest wave of discussion surrounding the Petal video.

As of publication, her representatives had not responded to a request for comment.

The release of Petal has once again highlighted the tension between public fascination with celebrity appearances and Grande's repeated requests for audiences not to speculate about her health or body based on photographs or performances.