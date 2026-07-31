The Trump administration got a shot in the arm when a federal judge in Massachusetts declined to block its Medicaid policy that will require some terminally ill patients to prove they are too sick to work if they want an exemption from new work rules.

District Judge Richard Stearns rejected an emergency injunction requested by a coalition of two dozen Democratic states, leaving the regulation on schedule for implementation as broader legal challenges proceed.

Under the directive issued by the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), individuals battling severe conditions, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, and Parkinson's disease, must demonstrate that their illness significantly impairs their ability to meet a mandatory 80-hour monthly work requirement.

Medical professionals, patient advocacy groups, and state attorneys general have condemned the policy, warning that imposing complex bureaucratic hurdles on vulnerable citizens during active medical treatment creates a cruel barrier to essential healthcare coverage.

Federal Court Declines To Block Medicaid Work Mandates

The legal challenge stems from a broader Republican budget package that instituted 80-hour monthly work requirements for Medicaid expansion enrollees. While the underlying statute specifies that individuals who are medically frail or possess special medical needs should remain exempt, CMS narrowed the pathway to qualification earlier this month.

Under the updated guidelines, a terminal diagnosis alone no longer guarantees an exemption. Instead, patients must provide robust medical documentation proving their condition prevents employment.

Judge Stearns did not issue a final ruling on the merits of the lawsuit itself; rather, he denied the immediate injunction sought by the states. This procedural decision allows the policy to survive for now, though a definitive court resolution is expected before the work requirements officially take effect on January 1, 2028.

Under the policy, people with cancer, HIV/AIDS, Parkinson's disease and other serious conditions must show that their illness 'significantly impairs' their ability to meet the work requirement.

The law says people who are 'medically frail or otherwise have special medical needs' should be exempt, including those with a 'serious or complex medical condition.'

What CMS has now done is narrow the path to that exemption, and that is exactly what the states are challenging.

Judge Stearns simply refused to grant the immediate injunction the states wanted, which means the rule survives for now. The case is scheduled to be decided before the work requirements begin next year.

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Trump Medicaid Policy Leaves Fewer Qualifying Exemptions

The sharpest criticism is not about work rules in the abstract. It is about what happens when the state asks a person in active treatment to prove, on paper, that they are sick enough. That is where the thing starts to look frankly mad.

The Democratic Attorneys General say the administration has effectively rewritten the law and created a vague new hurdle for vulnerable patients. North Carolina attorney general Jeff Jackson told Politico the consequences could be 'really hard to overstate,' warning of 'a whole new bureaucracy' with more paperwork, more evaluations and more doctor visits.

Medical groups have lined up against the rule as well. The American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians and the American Academy of Pediatrics have all said the policy risks harming patients with severe illness. Lisa Lacasse, president of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said in June that 'one of the most significant factors in whether someone survives a cancer diagnosis is whether they have health insurance coverage.'

She added that cancer patients and survivors with debilitating side effects could be forced to prove they cannot work in a process that is 'likely to be difficult and take a long time.'

There is also a practical problem buried in the fine print. States must tell enrollees by the end of August how the changes will affect them, even though many are still scrambling to understand what counts as proof.

Under CMS's rule, self-attestation may be allowed for the first year, but from 2028 the exemption would need to be backed by health data.

Medicaid Policy Update Raises Costly Questions

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has projected that Republican healthcare changes will increase the number of uninsured Americans by about 11.8 million over the next decade. Around 5.7 million of them are expected to be Medicaid recipients who either fail to meet the work requirement or get tripped up by paperwork hurdles.

That is why this fight feels bigger than a single rule. It lands in a country where medical bills remain a leading cause of bankruptcy and where, according to one study cited in the reporting, more than four in 10 cancer patients over 50 had depleted all their assets within two years of diagnosis. If coverage is lost, the knock-on effect is obvious enough without dressing it up.

Advocates also point to what has happened with SNAP paperwork in places like Arizona, where reporting has shown hundreds of thousands of people losing benefits after stricter verification rules. The comparison is not perfect, but it is hard to ignore.

If low-income patients struggle to navigate food aid forms, what happens when they are asked to document terminal illness while trying to stay alive?

CMS has argued that certain conditions do not automatically prevent someone from working, though the precise thresholds are now part of the dispute. That may sound tidy in Washington.

On the ground, it means sick people, doctors and state agencies are all being asked to shoulder more administrative strain for a policy that critics say will push the frail into a paperwork maze.

And that, really, is the ugly point at the centre of the case. The administration says it is enforcing work rules. Its opponents say it is making the terminally ill jump through hoops just to keep health insurance.

As legal teams prepare for subsequent courtroom showdowns ahead of the 2028 deadline, patients, physicians, and state agencies face mounting pressure to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.