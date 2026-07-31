A New York City woman has taken to TikTok to claim a pastor convinced her to carry her dead baby for three days after promising the child would be resurrected for money. Kimoree Vaughan, who posts under @kimoreev, laid out the allegation in a short video that has since gone viral, writing that she was 'gullible' and is 'not okay' after the experience.

The clip does not name the pastor or provide dates, locations or any documentary evidence, but it has sparked a flood of reactions online and raised fresh questions about how grief can be exploited by figures of religious authority.

The Viral TikTok Claim and Sparse Details

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The post itself is stark. Vaughan appears on screen while text overlays read, 'Me getting ready for my Netflix documentary after a pastor made me carry a dead baby for 3 days, promising to resurrect them for money.'

A second line adds, 'I was gullible.' That is essentially the entire narrative she offers. There is no voiceover, no timeline, no explanation of how the situation began or ended, and no identification of the church or individual involved.

To recall, claims of miraculous resurrection tied to religious leaders are not new, and they tend to draw intense scrutiny whenever they surface. Online conversations in recent years have frequently circled around high-profile ministries and docuseries, from Shekinah-related controversies to the 7M Films saga that later became the subject of a Netflix production.

Vaughan's decision to frame her own experience as 'Netflix documentary' material seems to tap into that same cultural moment, even as it leaves the hardest questions unanswered.

What is clear from the comments is that many viewers struggled to process the allegation. The top-liked response, which gathered more than 182,000 likes, read, 'Trend over, you need to call Netflix fr sis.'

Another wrote, 'I purposely don't want to comprehend this.' Not every reaction was sardonic. Some commenters offered sympathy, with one writing, 'Have mercy! He was part of the occult. I'm so so sorry for your loss.'

Grief, Faith and the Limits of What Can Be Verified

Vaughan has not elaborated beyond the caption and her admission of being 'gullible.' She does not identify the pastor, describe any financial transaction, or explain how the three-day period concluded.

There is no police report cited in the video, no court filing referenced, and no statement from a representative or religious organisation. In short, the public record as it stands contains only her social media post and the reactions it provoked.

That matters, because allegations of this magnitude sit at the intersection of criminal law, religious freedom and personal trauma. If a religious leader knowingly deceived a bereaved parent and profited from a false promise of resurrection, that could potentially constitute fraud, abuse of a vulnerable person, or worse, depending on the jurisdiction and the specific acts involved.

Yet without names, dates, or corroborating documentation, there is no way for outsiders to move beyond the realm of allegation.

It is also worth noting that Vaughan's post arrived amid a broader conversation about pastoral accountability. In other cases, pastors have faced criminal charges for financial misconduct, including a recent scheme in York Region where a Vaughan pastor was among 15 people charged in connection with an alleged fraud targeting homelessness prevention funds.

Those matters are separate, but they feed into a public mood that is increasingly sceptical of unchecked religious authority.

For now, the story remains a single, unverified account amplified by social media. Nothing is confirmed beyond Vaughan's own words, and IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

What the episode does underscore, painfully, is how grief can leave people placing immense trust in those they believe can help, and how easily that trust can be weaponised. Whether this becomes a police matter, a civil case, or simply another cautionary tale depends on what, if anything, emerges next.