US reality television personality Spencer Pratt wrote 'Everything is a grift and everyone is fake' after an X post featuring Greta Thunberg dancing in a 'Ship to Gaza' T-shirt circulated on 15 November 2026. The post also claimed the climate campaigner had abandoned environmental activism and mocked supporters protesting in Berlin.

The video's filming date and location have not been independently established. Nor has the allegation about Thunberg's reaction to the protesters. The post does not show that she has renounced climate campaigning.

Spencer Pratt Reacts to Greta Thunberg Video

Pratt's comment appeared in response to a post from the account @iAnonPatriot. The account claimed Thunberg had shifted from climate campaigning to Palestinian solidarity activism and alleged that she laughed when told Fridays for Future supporters were still protesting in Berlin.

The footage itself does not establish what Thunberg was responding to, when or where it was recorded, or whether she has changed her position on climate issues. The account's post did not provide independent evidence for the claim about the Berlin protesters.

Everything is a grift and everyone is fake. https://t.co/LEBL7sJITF — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 16, 2026

Thunberg became internationally known in 2018, when she began missing school on Fridays to protest outside Sweden's parliament. Her actions helped inspire Fridays for Future, a youth-led movement calling for stronger action on climate change.

She has since spoken about humanitarian crises and human rights as well as climate change. Her involvement in Palestinian solidarity activities has drawn criticism from commentators who question how it relates to her environmental campaigning. Participation in one cause, however, does not by itself establish that a person has abandoned another.

In June 2025, Thunberg joined 11 others aboard the Madleen, a vessel associated with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, on an attempted voyage towards Gaza. The group said the journey aimed to challenge restrictions on access to the territory and draw attention to the humanitarian situation there.

Organisers described the participants as unarmed volunteers committed to nonviolent action. Thunberg presented her involvement as an expression of solidarity with Palestinians. The voyage was a separate activity from her climate campaigning.

Recent COP31 Appearance Challenges Online Claim

Days before the X exchange, Thunberg delivered a climate message at COP31, the United Nations climate summit in Antalya, Turkey.

Speaking at a press gathering on 12 November 2026, she criticised governments' handling of the environmental crisis and warned about threats to human rights and access to basic necessities.

She said the planet was 'not dying, it is being killed', describing the damage as the consequence of decisions made by those in positions of power.

Her appearance provides a recent example of her continued public engagement with climate issues. It does not, by itself, establish her broader motivations, but it is relevant context for the claim that she had abandoned the cause.

The X post did not supply independent evidence that Thunberg had laughed at the Fridays for Future protesters. The video also does not establish the circumstances in which she was dancing or what the slogan on her T-shirt meant to her.

Pratt's comment was directed at the post, which criticised Thunberg's record. He did not explain in the quoted remark whether he was referring specifically to her, the claims in the post or activism more broadly. The available material therefore shows his response to the online allegation, but does not establish the allegation itself.